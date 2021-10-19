Vera Viel Speaks Out On Controversy With 2015 Commentary | celebrities

Instagram Vera Viel speaks out on controversy with 2015 comment

Former model Vera Viel spoke up this Monday (18) after being harshly criticized for a 2015 Instagram comment by a young woman.

The story came to light after Duda, owner of the profile, made a video on TikTok with the prints. She used to share photos from as a child and tag famous people to help her dream of being a model. In one of the posts made by Duda, Vera commented: “You need to be thin to be a model, cute”.

After the story went viral, the wife of presenter Rodrigo Faro apologized on Instagram. “I’m being harshly criticized for a comment I made to a child’s photo on his Instagram profile in 2015. I would like to publicly apologize to everyone who was offended. I was a model for over 20 years and in a time when I was demanding a pattern of cruel and unhealthy thinness. I suffered too much with diets and diets to fit into such a pattern, otherwise I would have no work,” he began.

“This text is not to discuss the aesthetic standards of fashion a few years ago, nor to use what for many may seem offensive and even purposeful. My answer is there and I don’t shirk my responsibilities and attitudes. In fact, I endorsed that I needed to be thin to get into the fashion industry because that’s how the market worked,” he continued.

Then Vera addressed the young woman attacked by the comment. “Dude, I never wanted to imply that I was fat or too thin your dreams would be hampered. I responded to the comment by saying yes, you are thin and to be a model you need to be thin! The world was like that and we were part of it. What a stupid thought. and irresponsible, me a woman who lived in this cruel world of having to fit into a pattern, mother of three daughters agreeing with that? Yes, we all make mistakes, but not everyone can see that recognizing mistakes and attitudes and learning always make us to mature and be better every day. I’m glad that the world has changed or is changing and that I’m lucky to be able to learn from my mistakes and above all from the wisdom of my Daughters. The lack of empathy and sorority has generated serious problems of acceptance, inclusion, self-esteem and eating disorders, sometimes with irreversible proportions. A pattern does not only represent us as women, but the diversity of biotypes, bodies, hair… it is this plurality that defines us and only learn based on the principle of respect and deconstruction of these paradigms,” he stated.

“Regardless of the judgment of others, what worries me is my conscience. Knowing that such a sentence was not written with the intention with which it was published. However, just imagining that (even without intention) it may have been responsible for pruning the dream of a child, I feel sad and with the desire to make amends. So many years have passed and I cannot imagine the extent of your pain and disappointment. May time have healed any kind of hurt and may you truly be a happy and fulfilled woman , being who you want to be, what you want to be and how you want to be. With a lot of respect and learning, Vera Viel Faro”, concluded.

Check out: