Vera Viel speaks up after comment made in 2015 generate controversy on the web

Vera Viel, 46, used her social networks on Monday (18) to make a statement about a user’s Instagram comment in 2015.

The controversy came to light, after the user shared prints on her TikTok account. In the video that generated all this controversy, the young woman shared photos on her social networks and tagged several celebrities with the intention of fulfilling her dream of becoming a model. “You need to be thin to be a model, cute”, commented Vera in one of the posts made by Duda.

Vera Viel apologized

After the story took large proportions on the web, Vera Viel decided to speak out through her Instagram account.

“I’m being heavily criticized for a comment I made on a child’s photo on his Instagram profile in 2015. I would like to publicly apologize to everyone who was offended. I was a model for over 20 years and at a time where a standard of cruel and unhealthy thinness was demanded. I suffered a lot with diets and regimens to fit into such a pattern, otherwise I would have no work” “This text is not to discuss the aesthetic standards of fashion of a few years ago, nor to justify what for many may seem offensive and even purposeful. My answer is there and I don’t run away from my responsibilities and attitudes. In fact, I endorsed that I needed to be thin to enter the fashion industry because that’s how the market worked”

In the sequence, the wife of the presenter Rodrigo Faro apologized to Duda: “Duda, I never wanted to imply that I was fat or too thin your dreams would be hampered. I responded to the comment saying yes, you are thin and to be a model you need to be thin! The world was like that and we were part of it. What silly, irresponsible thought, I a woman who has lived in this cruel world of having to fit into a pattern, mother of three daughters agreeing to this? Yes, we all make mistakes, but not everyone can see that recognizing mistakes and attitudes and learning always make us mature and be better every day.”