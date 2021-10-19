Victims of Denial: Deaths Caused by Misinformation in the Covid-19 Pandemic | Coronavirus

Rodrigo lost his father, Luiz Carlos, to Covid after he self-medicated and ignored the seriousness of the disease. Marconi he almost died after refusing to wear a mask and having to be wheeled to hospital in critical condition. Adriana he couldn’t even say goodbye to his mother, Maria das Graças, who said that the disease was just a “little flu” and that coffins were being buried with no one inside. yomar He only started taking the pandemic seriously after losing his wife, in-laws and brother Anthony to the disease, a nurse who became famous on social media for sharing anti-vaccine messages.

These are just some of the victims of misinformation amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has already left more than 600,000 dead in Brazil alone. A pandemic aggravated by a flood of false and misleading information disseminated on social media.

Victims of Denial: Deaths Caused by Misinformation in the Covid-19 Pandemic

In a year and a half, Fato ou Fake, Grupo Globo’s fact-checking service, published 565 checks on Covid-19. He unearthed lying and distorted messages against masks, in defense of prescriptions and medicines without scientific evidence and against vaccines, among other recurrent themes of deniers.

More than confuse or create doubt in the population, these false messages have led people to take actions that put their own lives and those of others at risk. Do not wear a mask, expose yourself unnecessarily, do not get vaccinated, take ineffective medicines…

In the coming days, the g1 will show the stories of Rodrigo, Adriana, Marconi and yomar. The first two deal with the grief of a relative who chose to believe misleading information; the third, directly affected by false messages, today says he regrets not having trusted science; and the fourth, who lost several relatives to the disease, says that he only started to take the pandemic seriously after the family tragedies.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, waves of disinformation have reached a wide range of people.

First, were the “miraculous” cures. Hot water, vitamin C and lemon, ozone therapy, fennel and beef liver tea, tonic water, saffron, boldo tea, quinine bark or mugwort tea, lemon, orange and honey, sulfur, salt and zinc, melon-de-caetano. An endless list took over social networks, even without any scientific proof.

Then came the false messages about masks and social distancing, despite several studies already proving the effectiveness of both protective equipment and isolation measures.

At some point, several rumors trying to minimize the numbers of the pandemic also circulated on social networks. Distorted comparisons, invented data… There was no lack of misleading texts trying to deny the undeniable.

Vaccines are the key thing to do.. There are messages saying that they are still experimental, that they can generate autoimmune diseases or Alzheimer’s, that they contain graphene oxide, causing magnetism, that alter blood cells, in short, that they are ineffective. The reality, however, is that immunizers have played a fundamental role in reducing cases and deaths from the new coronavirus worldwide.

‘Fake News Influencers’

The researcher at the National School of Public Health (ENSP/Fiocruz) Claudia Galhardi has been monitoring, since March of last year, the fake news that has circulated the most in the country and says that today, in fact, vaccines are the big target.

“In the beginning, what circulated most were homemade methods of healing, it was something popularly believed, it had no political content. It was a baking soda solution with warm water, that kind of thing,” he says. “Soon it took on a proportion more based on political ideology and economic issues. Rejecting the use of the mask, social distancing, the lockdown.”

Today, according to her, the messages are more aimed at criticizing the vaccine, although there is still an incentive to use drugs without efficacy, the so-called “early treatment”.

“We have a greater content of early treatment, no longer mentioning chloroquine, ivermectin. Today the term is defended, but medication is not emphasized. And (messages about) vaccines, conspiracy theories about vaccines, saying that they cause harm, they do not immunize. There are several types, always delegitimizing vaccines.”

The researcher states that the messages do not follow a continuous flow and increase or decrease according to the speeches of prominent influencers and personalities.

“All these speeches end up causing waves of fake news. They are the great disseminators, with followers on social networks. The actors who spread the most, at least within what we receive from complaints, are linked to politics. From these publications, other content are created,” he says.