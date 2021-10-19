VIDEO: Waterspout forms under the sea off the coast of Cuba | Brazil

playback: Twitter Waterspout in Cuba

A meteorological phenomenon called waterspout was recorded by residents of Cienfuegos, Cuba, last Saturday (16). The episode took place under the sea and was posted on social media. Look:

Today a rare tornado-like waterspout has been recorded in Cuba 🇨🇺! According to the Cienfuegos Provincial Meteorological Center, the waterspout was seen between 4:50 pm and 5:00 pm (local time). No damage was reported. pic.twitter.com/qGGPwtSkYV — General Geography (@GeografiaGeralT) October 17, 2021

According to the Cienfuegos Provincial Meteorological Center, the waterspout was seen between 4:50 pm and 5:00 pm (local time) and did not cause any damage. Although frightening, the Meteorological Center stated that this phenomenon is usually much weaker than terrestrial tornadoes.

Waterspouts are formed from a revolving column composed of a large amount of steam and water, in thick moving clouds, forming a cone whose base is turned upwards and does not reach the ground.

The waterspout that emerged in Cuba is called ‘torba waterspout’, which are accompanied by storms, lightning and can even cause destruction even if they don’t reach the land.

According to specialists, this phenomenon usually occurs in coastal areas and over tropical and subtropical waters, however, it can also occur in temperate climates such as in some places in Europe or the Great Lakes of North America.