Vinicius Jr. at Barcelona? Piqué reveals connection at the time of Flamengo and says how Real ‘had a balloon’

Streaming live on the network Twitch, Gerard Piqué said that he even called Vinicius Jr. and that the Brazilian had everything agreed to be a Barcelona reinforcement…but ended up going to Real Madrid

Living one of the most prestigious moments since arriving at the Real Madrid and consolidated under the command of Carlo Ancelotti, Vinicius Jr. will be one of the main offensive weapons for the meringues in the first El Classico of the season. But the Brazilian’s fate could have been another in Europe.

During live streaming on the platform Twitch with streamer Ibai Llanos, Gerard Piqué, from Barcelona, revealed that he even talked to the Brazilian about his hiring by the Catalan club, which, according to the Spanish defender, was already closed.

“Vinicius was very talented. Did you know he was coming to Barça?”, recalled the defender. I spoke to him before I went to Madrid and on the call his uncle recognized me that he was closed with Barcelona. Was made. I don’t remember how it was. It was to receive him in the dressing room, it was already closed”, he stated.

But how did all the change so that the former strikerFlamengo had the Santiago Bernabéu as its destination and not the Camp Nou? Piqué explained too.

“Madrid arrived in the last second and offered everything.”

The ‘hat’ of Florentino Perez at Barcelona by Vinicius Jr. demanded nothing less than 45 million euros from the merengues coffers, and was achieved even before the striker was 18 years old.