Vitão talks about relationship with Whindersson Nunes after breaking up with Luísa

After going through a turbulent time during the relationship with Luisa Sonza, which ended in August this year, vitão did not run away from the questions involving Whindersson Nunes, the singer’s ex-husband, and opened up about his relationship with the comedian.

In a chat on the podcast PodPah, last Monday, October 18, the artist revealed that he maintains a sincere friendship with Whindersson and even delivered a conversation he had with the comedian.

“Yeah, man. We exchange ‘idea’ calmly these days, even a sight to be seen. We haven’t met yet, he’s getting ready for a fight there”, he said.

The musician also admitted that he was surprised to receive a message from Whindersson during the wave of attacks he received on social media when he took up his romance with Luísa Sonza. Despite having taken a while to talk to the person from Piauí, Vitão was happy with the attitude of João Miguel’s dad at the time.

“When the business [ataques] were happening, we didn’t get to talk. But nowadays we talk in a good way, had some really cool ideas. There was a day when he came to call me, he had been living this p**** on the internet for a lot longer than me, and he was like: ‘Wow, bro, I know how this thing is. The business is to be strong’. I was so happy that he came to exchange ideas with humility. I’ve always been his fan, I always thought he was an impeccable artist, you know? I always thought he was very talented”, he stated.

In the end, Vitão assured that there was never any kind of rivalry with the handsome man. “People created a feud between us that never existed, nothing happened between us.”

END WITH LUISA SONZA

After Luisa Sonza confirm the end of your relationship with vitão, it was the singer’s turn to comment on the matter. Last Friday (20), the singer, who was the target of a wave of attacks on social networks after the release of his new song, “Takaya”, opened his heart and commented on the end of his relationship with the singer, with whom she took up the romance in September of last year.

“I grew up a lot with Luísa, I’m a different man nowadays. Everything we’ve been through has forced us to be strong, even though we don’t have the strength to do so in many moments. We serve as an example for Brazil of how intolerance, ignorance and hatred based on lies can be harmful in someone’s life”, he began, in an interview with Hugo Gloss.

“We live a very strong and remarkable story in my life, I can only be grateful for everything we felt and learned together. I ask that from now on they start to see us more as human beings and less as inflatable entertainment puppets without free will and freedom. More respect and unity for all of us. Luísa and I continue to love and respect each other, just as we want the rest to do with us”, he concluded.

Vitão and Luísa Sonza have gone through troubled times since they took over the romance. The couple was the target of attacks, threats and lies throughout their relationship, which ended up not resisting the pressure of social networks. Even so, the two demonstrated that they didn’t hold any grievances against each other, showing that respect between the two prevailed above all else.

THE LOVE CONTINUES

Luisa Sonza made fans apprehensive by confirming the end with vitão last Friday (20). The two were already in the midst of rumors that they would have parted a few weeks ago, but it was only now that the singer spoke about the matter. However, despite the couple having come to an end, the artist has shown that she doesn’t hold back her ex.

On social media, Luísa revealed that she still loves Vitão and that she will continue to do everything to protect him.

“I love him so much. No matter what, Victor has become part of my family and I will always love and protect him. Let everyone know that love continues and that no one will ever take it away or shake it”, wrote Luísa in an Instagram comment, in a publication about the couple’s breakup.

After finishing, Luísa Sonza says that love for Vitão still continues (Reproduction/Instagram)

Vitão and Luísa had been together since June of last year. The two went through troubled times throughout their relationship, becoming targets of attacks, threats and lies. The singer even received a series of offensive messages when announcing the release of his new song, “Takafaya”, last Friday and gave a brief outburst about the subject.

“I’ve been too quiet. I don’t want to swallow you anymore. Honestly, if you don’t like my music, don’t listen. If you can’t contain your unhappy comment, at least listen to the song and try to absorb something… this song I’m releasing today is precisely about you who wants to see me at rock bottom. So try to shut up a little bit, stop talking shit and absorb something. Thank you,” he snapped.

END DATING WITH VITÃO

Last Friday, August 20th, Luisa Sonza confirmed that your relationship with vitão came to an end. The singer told Hugo Gloss that the attacks suffered by the former couple contributed to the break up.

“I didn’t want to break up, but I understand that it’s difficult for any relationship to maintain itself amidst the pressure and attack we’ve been experiencing in recent times. All of this hurts me in a way you can’t even imagine, but I want the good of him even if it has to be far from me,” she said.

The artist even called for people to stop spreading hate on the web.

“I need you to understand how much you affect people’s personal lives and how much you can destroy their mental health and their lives,” he concluded.

THE at thetThe news of the end of the novel had already been given by columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, on August 13th. Luísa and Vitão star in the singer’s new music video, “Mulher do Ano”. The production, which features hot scenes, was even censored for a few hours by YouTube.

Luísa and Vitão took up the romance shortly after the end of her marriage to Whindersson Nunes. And rumors of the breakup started after the comedian also ended his relationship with Maria Lina.

