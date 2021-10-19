Votorantim and Canadian fund propose creation of energy company worth R$ 17 billion – 10/18/2021 – Market

Votorantim and CPP Investments, the investment arm of the Canada Pension Plan pension fund, decided to propose the integration of their energy assets in the country into a new company valued at R$17 billion and estimated net income of R$5.8 billion , based on 2020 numbers.

The new company would join Cesp, renewable generation company VTRM and energy trader Votener. Votorantim and CPP are already partners in the first two. According to the proposal disclosed on Monday (18), Votorantim would provide the assets and the CPP with a contribution of R$ 1.5 billion.

The process depends on the approval of Cesp’s minority shareholders, who will be offered shares of the new company. The final values ​​of shareholding will still be defined by an independent committee, but the initial expectation is that Votorantim will have 38% and CPP, 32.1% of the shares.

“Through the consolidation of assets into a single company, Votorantim and CPP Investments intend to start a new cycle of growth and value generation together with Cesp shareholders”, said, in a statement, the president of Votorantim, João Schmidt.

Rodolfo Spielmann, general director of CPP Investments for Latin America, said the operation responds to the Canadian pension fund’s two strategies: investing in renewable energy and in developing countries.

“This transaction will create a diversified platform, highly capitalized and prepared to grow in the country’s energy sector,” he says. The new company will include Cesp’s hydroelectric plants and VTRM’s wind and solar energy projects, in addition to the commercialization activities of the country. Voter.

The company would have a 3.3 GW generating park already installed and another 1.9 GW under construction, mainly in solar energy projects. Votorantim and CPP argue that the operation will ensure financial strength to support the company’s growth.

Spielmann added that the idea is to create another new company, focused on new technologies in the energy sector, such as batteries and carbon dioxide capture.

CPP Investments invests on behalf of 20 million contributors and beneficiaries of Canada Pension Plan (CPP) funds. It is currently responsible for managing around US$420 billion (approximately R$2.3 trillion at the current exchange rate).

Of this total, around US$6.5 billion (R$35 billion) are invested in Brazil, in sectors such as infrastructure, real estate and companies listed on the stock exchange. In March, it acquired a R$1.1 billion stake in Iguá Saneamento, one of the winners of the water and sewage service concession auction in Rio de Janeiro.