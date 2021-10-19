Waived by Warriors, Avery Bradley returns to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have arranged the return of veteran Avery Bradley, days after being discharged by the Golden State Warriors. According to journalist Shams Charania, from the website The Athletic, the values ​​and duration of the contract were not disclosed.

The 30-year-old was part of the Lakers champion squad in 2019-20. Although he did not participate in the Orlando “bubble” period, the athlete was awarded the winner’s ring. In his stint with the team, the athlete averaged 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and converted 36.4% of his long-range shots. He subsequently closed with the Miami Heat. However, being little used, the defensive specialist was replaced by the Houston Rockets.

Avery Bradley signed a contract for 2021-22 with the Warriors, but was cut last weekend, before closing with the Lakers. The exit, however, appears not to have been well digested by the stars of the San Francisco team. Draymond Green and Stephen Curry mostly didn’t like the board’s decision. According to reporter Marcus Thompson, from the website The Athletic, they saw Bradley as a great choice for the cast in the playoffs quest.

In addition to Bradley, the Warriors dumped Gary Payton II, Jordan Bell and Mychal Mulder. The team intends to leave a vacancy open for possible hires.

AVERY BRADLEY’S CAREER

Selected by the Boston Celtics in the 2010 draft, Avery Bradley was seen as a defensive specialist but with offensive organizing skills. However, he gradually became a guard wingman on the Massachusetts team. Although he didn’t have a good long-distance shot, Bradley improved in the field and converted 39.5% from three points in 2013-14. Later, the Boston Celtics swapped him for the Detroit Pistons.

The following year, however, Bradley closed with the Los Angeles Clippers, but ended up trading again. This time, the athlete went to the Memphis Grizzlies, however, without success. Then came the Lakers in 2019.

