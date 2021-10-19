Want to receive cashback when refueling? Meet Non-Stop

Have you thought about fuel your vehicle and guarantee part of this value back on credit? This is the novelty of Sem Parar, an automatic payment method from Grupo Fleetcor that offers cashback for those who use the platform at one of the more than 900 accredited gas stations.

Customers who spend more than R$100 on fuel will receive 2% of the amount back in the form of an invoice credit. The money will be accumulated in the Sem Parar account and can be used as the user wants.

“This program is another initiative that had as its starting point some research with our customers. The combination of this new benefit with the differential of our experience in supplying and the expansion of the network makes us believe that we will triple our supply volume through Sem Parar”, says Gabriel Porto, CMO at Sem Parar.

Porto says that in addition to helping the customer in a period of high fuel prices, the action intends to boost the use of the automatic payment method.

“The cashback for refueling is just the beginning of a much broader program. Thus, the plan is that soon our customers will also have this benefit in other uses such as parking, drive-thru and in the purchase of new services that are to come”, he adds.

For more information about the new program, access the Sem Parar website or contact us by phone 4002 1552 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800 015 0252 (other locations).