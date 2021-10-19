“We want to surprise everyone”, says NEKIZ about paiN in Major

The words “silence” and “Work” perfectly define the paiN Gaming in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). Without making a fuss all the time, the project was born in Brazil, dominated the local scene, went to the United States, showed great evolution and maintained a very positive regularity. It is a team that has truly gone through all the stages and culminated in winning a place in the PGL Major Stockholm 2021. Now as one of the Brazilian representatives of the most important tournament of the year, NEKIZ talked with the The Enemy and commented more on this long journey and expectations for the Major.

retracing the steps of the walk

paiN/Reproduction

If we count how long they’ve been together, paiN is easily one of the tightest line-ups in the world. The few changes in the cast were very punctual and usually out of great necessity. No wonder, the youngest member has been with the company for more than a year.

According to NEKIZ, this was only possible due to two crucial points: “First of all is paiN’s trust in us and in the line-ups that PKL has put together. In addition, the maturity of the team also contributed a lot, as we all know that to be successful we must keep the cast and work together. It’s no use thinking short term“, he said.

Still at the point of maturity, the paiN player recalled difficult moments that the line-up went through, but without being shaken by any of them.

“When we arrived in the United States we had a lot of difficulty and then there was that Extra Salt thing that for God’s sake, it was almost a year losing to them all the time“, he recalled, laughing nervously. “If that happens to a team that doesn’t have a good head, it ends up after the third loss in important finals. So keeping a strong mentality like ours where we knew things would happen naturally because of the team’s potential is very important. Today I believe that the classification for the Major is a reflection of that“, completed.

Still amidst the memories, the conversation turned to the clash with O Plano, which took over the social networks with comments and memes from the two fans. The bullshit, however, started in a very different way than many imagine…

“This whole thing with The Plan started with a misunderstanding. What we talked about silence and work, little media and etc was never directly to them, but still they thought it was. When we beat them, we celebrate a lot too, but because we won the game and not because we beat them. From the moment they assumed it was something with them and they started talking a lot about us, for us that’s okay too, if you want a confrontation, there will be a confrontation“, told NEKIZ.

In the end, NEKIZ himself thinks that “it was good bullshit” to all sides and still says he doesn’t hold any hurt.

“The bullshit ended up pushing both teams to work even harder and I imagine it was even nicer for those who watched. Personally, for me, nothing has changed. I never hated anyone in the Plan or anything like that, it was just something on the server itself. Unfortunately in the RMR there wasn’t this confrontation that everyone expected, so it’s for the next one maybe.”

IEM Fall NA

As with everything in paiN’s life, qualifying for the Major didn’t come easy either. In a very good mood, NEKIZ also recalled the nervousness the team went through having to root for opponents during IEM Fall NA.

“I remember that we started badly and losing to Extra Salt. It was a combination of our results and those of our opponents that gave us the spot. It was even funny that we were cheering a lot here for Bad News Bears, I’ve never cheered so much for Jonji in my life”, he said through laughter.

During IEM, paiN slipped into two teams in the group stage (Extra Salt and Team Liquid) and into FURIA in the playoffs. According to him, against ES the mistake was to have played Mirage, as it became a “lottery” since both teams were not map experts.

In front of Liquid and FURIA, the reason for the defeat was very similar: “TBoth in Ancient against FURIA and Liquid, we lost because we weren’t used to playing against the European meta and rhythm. This has become even more noticeable now that we are training in Europe“.

Preparing for the Major

paiN/Reproduction

Speaking of training in Europe, NEKIZ didn’t spare praise when talking about the local teams. The player says that “everyone trains well, right and the quality is always absurdly good“. However, the same cannot be said of the United States today…

“Training in NA is very difficult. There are few teams that train well and, when there is quality training, it’s probably against a team you’ll face soon, which makes it difficult as you can’t just show everything you have as this can be a problem for the official game.“

GODSENT, Extra Salt and Team One were the few named by NEKIZ as well training teams, in addition to an unnamed minority. “Because of all this, we are making this bootcamp here in Europe even more valuable.“, said.

Still on the issue of training, NEKIZ revealed that the focus is much more on paiN’s game, on the evolution of the team and the map pool than on possible opponents. Despite being recent, since the cast had been training for only three days there when the interview was made, he related a little bit of how things are going there.

“Every time I bootcamp in Europe it’s the same thing. The first few days are the most boring and require a lot of patience, as you are still starting to pick up the style of play in the region and you still have jet lag to get in the way. Today, in our last training session, we were all injured and very tired. But in the end everything gets fixed, the team evolves, it understands better what happens in the game and it’s really worth it. I’m sure by the time we get to the Major’s first game we’ll be 100%.“

Expectations and support

paiN/Reproduction

Even in the first stage of the Major, that is, in the New Challengers Stage, NEKIZ made it clear that paiN is not going to Stockholm for a walk and already imagines the team in the other stages.

“The truth is we want to surprise everyone“, spiked NEKIZ. “We want to reach the Legends, the playoffs… Show everyone why we’re here” he continued.

To get there, he said he has a lot of support from the Brazilian fans. Not only for paiN, but for all the teams that will represent Brazil in Sweden.

“I am very happy because our fans have increased a lot. When we arrived in the United States it was basically our family and a few other people supporting us. Now it’s different and there’s a crowd following us and we thank everyone immensely. Not only those who support us, but those who support all Brazilians, because we all left a lot behind in Brazil to come here to make an effort and show our value.“

CS:GO’s PGL Major Stockholm 2021 takes place between October 26th and November 7th. There are 24 teams there in search of the most important title in the sport, in addition to most of the US$ 2 million prize – around R$ 11 million.