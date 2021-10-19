Weak economy in 2022 will affect Stock Exchange; see sectors that will suffer

The Brazilian economy is going to slow down next year and this will affect earnings on the stock exchange, say market professionals. Some sectors will be more affected than others, and the investor will have to be more careful when choosing a company for the portfolio, highlight specialists.

According to projections made by more than 100 financial institutions and consultants for the Focus Bulletin, of the Central Bank, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow 1.54% in 2022. This is less than the 5.04% that the same specialists project for the Brazilian economy in 2021. See below the sectors that will be most affected, the businesses that may escape this adverse environment and the application strategies, according to specialists heard by UOL.

How weak GDP hinders the Stock Exchange

When GDP declines or grows a little, this means that the economy as a whole has had a weak performance in terms of production, sales and consumption by companies and consumers operating in this market.

O CEO gives Planner Broker, Alan Gandelman, highlights that the 5% GDP growth this year is strong because in 2019 the Brazilian economy had fallen 4.1%. So the basis for comparison was very low.

In addition, he points out, inflation is greater than the advance of the economy. So, real GDP growth in Brazil has even been negative. What affects companies.

We buy a share because we believe that the company’s results will improve, and this will translate into share appreciation and better dividends, for example. But if the results are not going to be better, with a weaker economy, the interest in the action diminishes.

And it still has the highest interest rates

In addition to the more modest economic growth in 2022, the Stock Exchange faces another adversary, which is the rise in interest rates. Since March, the base interest rate, the Selic, has been raised by the Central Bank, in an attempt by the government to control inflation, which should close 2022 at the highest level since 2015.

The basic interest rate went from 2% to 6.25% per year and, according to market projections found in the Bulletin Focus, goes up to 8.75% next year.

When interest rates rise, companies have to pay more to borrow and invest, just as loans for families become more expensive. The result of this combination is a brake on the economy.

In addition, the higher the interest rates, the better the gains from fixed income investments, which start to become more interesting than the stock market, highlights the CEO of the analysis house Ohmresearch, Roberto Attachment.

Part of the impact has already happened

Larissa Quaresma, research analyst at the analysis house empiricus, says that the lower economic growth in Brazil in 2022 and the rise in interest rates have already reached the Stock Exchange because investors act considering expectations. Thus, the impact of weaker GDP in 2022 is already hampering the stock market now, she says.

See below how some stock indexes that follow companies from different sectors of activity are behaving this year.

Ibovespa : 4.67%

: 4.67% Basic materials (commodities): +6.96%

(commodities): +6.96% public utilities : -0.92%

: -0.92% Electricity : -4.39%

: -4.39% consumption : -11.22%

: -11.22% financial : -14.75%

: -14.75% real estate : -24.99%

: -24.99% BDRs : +22.21%

: +22.21% ifix (real estate funds): -4.96%

3 sectors that should suffer the most in 2022

Retail of durable consumer goods : shares of companies that depend on economic growth and that sell non-essential products, such as household appliances, should suffer more in 2022 with weak GDP, points out the stock specialist at Clear Broker, Pietra War. According to her, these are purchases that the consumer can postpone in a crisis in times of uncertainty about employment.

: shares of companies that depend on economic growth and that sell non-essential products, such as household appliances, should suffer more in 2022 with weak GDP, points out the stock specialist at Broker, War. According to her, these are purchases that the consumer can postpone in a crisis in times of uncertainty about employment. Builders : with the economy slowing down, which limits the improvement in the population’s income and, by extension, consumption, the real estate sector is also being impacted by higher interest rates, which make financing more expensive, affecting the sale of new projects.

: with the economy slowing down, which limits the improvement in the population’s income and, by extension, consumption, the real estate sector is also being impacted by higher interest rates, which make financing more expensive, affecting the sale of new projects. services: Shares of companies linked to the travel sectors, such as car rental companies, airlines, and education also depend on the increase in income and employment within the country to increase sales and, thus, profits. These segments should have a more limited space for appreciation in a year of weak GDP, points out the variable income desk director at lifetime Investments, Victor Carettoni .

We have healthy companies, with cash and good sales prospects, but which end up affected by the more difficult macroeconomic environment.

4 sectors that should do well even with weak GDP

Here are some deals that could serve as a safe haven for equity investors in 2022.

Commodity Exporters: in this group are the mining companies, which produce and sell ore to other countries; the steel companies, which sell steel, the pulp and paper exporters, in addition to the slaughterhouses. These are companies that depend on global growth more than on the performance of the Brazilian GDP, highlights Roberto Attachment.

The bet on the performance of Brazilian exporters of metals, steel, paper and cellulose and animal protein is unanimous among all professionals heard by UOL.

Banks: the increase in interest rates can help banks to profit more from the money they invest in the financial market. In addition, the sector has shown profits even in the years of crisis and has lagging stock prices, analysts point out.

Interest is income for banks. Banks benefit from interest.

Retail of essential goods: shares of chains that sell food, such as supermarkets, and medicines, such as pharmacies, should have a positive performance next year, even with a weak GDP, according to market analysts.

Food and health are items with less room for spending cuts in the budget of families, even in times of lower economic growth, says the stock specialist at Clear Broker, Pietra War.

BDRs: the global economy will grow more than the Brazilian GDP, economists point out. Projection of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) forecasts an increase of 5.9% for the economy in the world, 6% for the United States and 8% for China.

The Brazilian stock exchange will continue in 2022 underperforming other global exchanges.

How to change the application

Investors should not try to adjust their portfolio overnight, selling shares that may be affected by GDP weak in 2022 to bet on sectors that should do well.

Before, each person has to make a detailed assessment of their own portfolio and consider the objectives of that money invested, highlights Pietra war, of the Clear Broker.

According to her, the decision to change the portfolio depends, for example, on when the person entered the stock and how long she had planned to keep the investment.

The portfolio must be consistent with the objective and risk profile of each investor. It’s not time to go out selling everything, but it’s not time to go out buying anything either.

For those who are just entering the Stock Exchange, the recommendation reinforced by all analysts is to focus on the long term and not try to cash in with quick deals, to win with bets in less than a year.