‘Welcome to the Republic of Curitiba’: CNMP decides to dismiss prosecutor who banked billboard pro-Lava Jato





The National Council of the Public Ministry approved, on Monday 18, the dismissal of the attorney of the Republic in Paraná Diogo Castor de Mattos, responsible for a billboard pro-Car wash. He was part of the operation’s task force in the capital of Paraná.

By six votes to five, the understanding of the rapporteur, Fernanda Marinela, prevailed. The assessment is that Castor de Mattos violated his functional duties and practiced improbity.

“Effectively I cannot characterize small gravity for this case”, argued Marinela. “I don’t see a possibility for flexibility in replacing the penalty in recognizing the act of improbity”.

The panel was installed in March 2019, in Curitiba. The image showed nine attorneys and the phrase: “Welcome to the Republic of Curitiba. Land of Operation Lava Jato, the investigation that changed the country. Here the law is fulfilled. March 17 — 5 years of Operation Lava Jato — Brazil Thanks”.

The prosecutor’s defense alleged that the disciplinary process was supported by messages obtained from the action of hackers against cell phones of Lava Jato members, which would make the evidence possible illicit. Castor de Mattos acknowledged that he financed the advertisement with his own resources, but denied involvement in the details of the purchase.

