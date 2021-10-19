What can happen to the Earth after the Sun’s death? Search suggests answer

Research has shown that it is possible to know what will happen to the Earth if the Sun ‘dies’. The estimate is that the Sun will cease to exist in five million years. This finding occurred after the discovery of a distant planet which is very similar to Jupiter. It is orbiting a dead star.

According to information from the CNN news portal, the discovery was made at a distance of 6,500 light-years, very close to the center of our galaxy, the Milky Way. This kind of pairing was not expected since the “giant, gaseous exoplanet, which has a mass very similar to that of Jupiter”, is orbiting a white dwarf (which is what remains after being a star).

When researchers were observing the systems, they were able to determine that both the planet and the star formed on the same time. The planet managed to survive the death of the star, even being about 2.8 AU (an astronomical unit equals the distance between the Earth and the Sun) from the star. That is, about 148 million kilometers.

The research that existed, until then, showed that the giant and gaseous planets needed to be more distant so that they could survive when it happened that a star similar to the Sun died. These researchers’ findings were published in Nature magazine.

One of the study’s lead authors and postdoctoral researcher in astronomy at the University of Tasmania, Joshua Blackman, said the evidence showed that it was possible for the planet to survive the death of its star.