What is it like to hear the sounds of Mars? Feel on the Red Planet with these recordings!

The Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars in February this year, is equipped with two microphones that have already provided nearly five hours of recording of various sounds, such as the winds and the sound during the displacement on the planet’s surface, for example. The recordings are important for scientists to understand the Red Planet in new ways — and, of course, NASA invites the public to listen to the sounds of Mars.

Baptiste Chide, a planetary scientist who studies the data collected by microphones, describes that these sounds make the listener feel as if they are on the planet. “Martian sounds have strong bass vibrations, so when you put headphones on, you can really feel them; I think microphones will be an important device for the future of Mars and the science of the Solar System,” he said.

Check out:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Perseverance is the first robotic vehicle sent to Mars to be equipped with two microphones — one on the side of the rover and the other on the mast, to complement the rock and atmosphere analyzes performed by the SuperCam instrument. To do this, the instrument makes laser shots on rocks and the ground and then studies the resulting dust with a camera. As this process happens hundreds of times per target, there are great opportunities for the rover’s microphones, which have already captured the sound of more than 25,000 fired.

As sound travels through the air, some of the recordings have helped scientists learn more about the changes in the planet’s atmosphere — and the SuperCam’s microphone is great for that, because it’s on the rover’s mast and thus able to monitor “microturbulences” caused by minimal changes in the air. This information complements that obtained by the dedicated sensors of the Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer (MEDA) instrument.

Microphone indication on the rover mast, as part of the SuperCam instrument (Image: Playback/NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The microphone also allows studies on how sound propagates on the planet. Since the Martian atmosphere is less dense than Earth’s, scientists had already expected that high-pitched sounds would be particularly difficult to hear — so much so that recording the sounds of the fourth flight of the Ingenuity helicopter was a welcome surprise, allowing researchers to eliminate two out of three. different models developed to demonstrate the propagation of sound on Mars.

You can check out all the sounds from Mars, recorded by Perseverance’s microphones, by clicking here.

Source: NASA