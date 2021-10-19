Flamengo’s collectible digital asset has sold over 1 million blockchains

Flamengo started this Tuesday morning (19), the sale of the Fan Token $Mengo and, in less than 30 minutes, more than 1 million blockchain were sold. The high number of accesses even caused instability on the platform.

But you might be wondering, what is the $Mengo Fan Token and Goal will explain to you now:

The Fan Token is a collectible digital asset, which has become a good source of revenue for clubs. With it, fans will be able to participate in experiences related to the team at heart such as the right to vote in VIP polls, earn rewards, participate in exclusive promotions, participate in chats and much more.

Fans who bought the $Mengo Fan Token in the first wave will have the chance to participate in a poll to choose the message that will appear on the wall of Flamengo’s locker room at Maracanã. All within the “Socios.com” platform, Rubro-Negro’s partnership in the commercialization of digital assets.

Flamengo will control the number of fan tokes that each user can buy. The intention is to ensure that everyone can have the right to acquire the assets. A single fan token, for example, will give you the opportunity to participate in polls and other activities, but the more fan tokes the user has, the greater their influence – the votes will be multiplied by the number of tokes and, of course, the greater the chances of winning prizes.

All voting will be carried out within the “Socios.com” platform. The experiences will be developed jointly between Flamengo and the company. The Token can also be bought and sold in a digital marketplace. It is guaranteed on the blockchain system and has a market value that fluctuates according to supply and demand.

FAN TOKEN $MENGO VALUES

The first fan tokes were sold for US$ 2 each (R$ 11.1 in the day’s price). The first batch was only available on the “Socios.com” platform and could only be purchased with Chiliz, Socios.com’s cryptocurrency. The contract runs until the end of 2025.

Now, whoever wants to guarantee the $Mengo Fan Token will need to buy on the digital market or wait for a new release within the platform.