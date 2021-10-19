where to watch, game time and likely lineups

This Monday (18/10), one of the greatest classics in Brazilian football opens the 27th round of the Brasileirão. São Paulo and Corinthians face off in Morumbi from 20h Brasília time. Tonight’s game will be attended by 50% of the audience’s capacity and around 30,000 tickets have been made available.

Close to Z-4 with 31 points, São Paulo is 14th in the table and has recently changed coach. There is still a lot of doubt about the performance of Rogério Ceni, the team’s idol as a goalkeeper. The coach will face difficulties in the team’s squad, given that some important players in the squad are absent.

For this game, Ceni will not have defender Miranda, who is suspended, striker Rigoni and midfielder Luan, who are injured. Corinthians is in a better comfort zone than its rival, as it occupies 6th place in the table with 40 points. The team is leveraged by beating Fluminense by 1 x 0.

In the last five matches, Corinthians won three, drew once with Bragantino and lost to Sport Recife. The team does not win São Paulo at Morumbi since 2017 and it intends, equally, to end this fasting. The coach must keep the 4-3-3 scheme to face the Tricolor.

Where to watch São Paulo vs Corinthians

The game, which takes place at Morumbi at 20:00 GMT, will be broadcast by Premiere FC for pay-per-view subscribers.

Probable escalations

São Paulo

The team led by Rogério Ceni should use the 5-3-2 scheme, strengthening the team’s defense scheme and avoiding taking goals at home. The attack will have Calleri and Luciano. THE likely escalation of the team may be as follows:

Tiago Volpi, Orejuela, Arboleda, Léo and Reinaldo; Gabriel (Liziero), Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Benítez; Luciano and Calleri.

Corinthians

Timão, who is being commanded by coach Sylvinho, will not have two important players such as full-back Fagner, suspended after the third yellow card, and midfielder Willian, who is injured in his left thigh. There is a possibility of new hire, right-back João Pedro, takes over Fagner’s place.

Corinthians’ likely lineup may have the following players listed:

Cássio, Du Queiroz (João Pedro), João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Gustavo Mosquito and Róger Guedes.

Arbitration

The arbitration comes from Rio Grande do Sul and has Leandro Pedro Vuaden as the main referee, whose assistants are Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and José Eduardo Calza.

The video referee is Daniel Nobre Bins.