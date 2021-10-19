who comes back and who leaves the series? – DCI

The premiere of Verdades Secretas 2. On October 20th, the public will be able to check out the second season of the soap opera on Globoplay, which has new characters and actors, while other protagonists left the plot. See the changes in the Secret Truths 2 cast.

Who is in the cast of Secret Truths 2?

In Verdades Secretas 2, Angel (Camila Queiroz) remains the protagonist of the story, but Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) will also be highlighted. That’s because Alex’s daughter (Rodrigo Lombardi) returns from Paris and hires a detective to find out if Arlete killed Guilherme (Gabriel Leone) and his father. Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) is the detective. However, the two characters end up having a relationship with him.

Of the original protagonist cast, only the two actresses remain in the soap opera. But, the plot counts with the arrival of new actors to reinforce the team. In addition to Romulo Estrela, Maria de Medeiros arrives to play Blanche, the new owner of the modeling agency. Deborah Evelyn will play Beth, a stylist partner with the businesswoman.

Guilherme Guinle continues in the role of Pia, Giovanna’s mother, as well as João Vitor Silva as Bruno, the girl’s brother. Rainer Cadete also follows as Visky, Adrino Toloza as Igor and Dida Camero as Lourdeca.

Joining the cast: Matheus (Bruno Montaleone), Lara (Júlia Byrro), Joseph (Ícaro Silva), Laila (Erika Januza), Chiara (Rhay Polster), Vitória (Mayara Russi), Ariel (Sergio Guizé) and the trans model Gabrielle Gambine.

Watch the video of the Secret Truths 2 teaser

Who leaves?

In this new season, some of the main characters of the cast will not participate in Verdades Secretas 2 on Rede Globo. Drica Moraes, Rodrigo Lombardi, Marieta Severo, Grazi Massafera and Reynaldo Gianecchini are out.

Drica and Lombardi’s characters had tragic endings in season one – Carolina committed suicide after discovering her husband was having an affair with her daughter, while Alex was murdered by Angel.

Massafera, interpreter of Larissa, a character who earned him an International Emmy nomination, was even invited to the second phase of the plot, but did not accept.

