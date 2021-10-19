Who will win ‘The masked singer Brasil’? Remember judges’ bets and see how the public voted in a poll

O “The masked singer Brazil” makes its grand final this Tuesday, after conquering and intriguing the public throughout this first season. The program, which originated in South Korea and traveled the world, made its debut in Brazil with participants from different professional areas, which made the dispute more curious in the eyes of viewers. From journalist Renata Ceribelli to former soccer player Marcelinho Carioca, each revelation was a great moment. But who arrived at the decisive night were the Arara, the Gata Espedada, the Monster and the Unicorn. The questions are: who will be the winner of the night? And who is behind the champion’s mask?

Who should win ‘The masked singer Brasil’? Vote here!

In an online poll conducted by EXTRA, Unicorn is getting the better of it (see partial results below). The excitement with the attraction is so much, that even former participants, such as Serjão Loroja, who gave a show like Astronauta, gives his guesses.

— I think the Macaw could be Cris Vianna and the Mirrored Cat, Jessica Ellen! The two are my comrades, so I’m rooting for them, even though I’m not sure — risks the actor and singer.

Over the weeks, each judge also gave his shots, and we remember the main shots by Taís Araujo, Simone, Rodrigo Lombardi and Eduardo Sterbitch in the tables above.

For the four finalists, 72 names were cited by the permanent judges. Among them, Gata Espelhada was the one that had the most different opinions, with 23 suggestions. The Unicorn, on the other hand, caused less doubt, generating only 13 different citations. Priscilla Alcantara is the personality that many believe is behind this fantasy. Meanwhile, Monstro and Arara tied in the betting, with 18 different names for each.

The mystery ends today, and the big winner, who will be announced by presenter Ivete Sangalo, takes home a prize of R$100 thousand, in addition to purchases on AliExpress worth R$150,000.

Prepare the popcorn and place your bets! The guess can be doubt, but the fun is for sure!

Unicórnio, from ‘The masked singer Brasil’ Photo: Kelly Fuzaro/Rede Globo/Divulgação

Unicorn, the favorite to win among EXTRA readers (as of Monday night, it had 43% of the votes in the online poll)

Taís Araujo – Jeniffer Nascimento and Manu Gavassi

Simone – Priscilla Alcantara

Rodrigo Lombardi – Priscilla Alcantara

Eduardo Sterbitch – Any Gabrielly

Gata Espelhada, by ‘The masked singer Brasil’ Photo: Kelly Fuzaro/Rede Globo/Divulgação

Gata Espelhada, second most voted in the EXTRA online poll (until Monday night, it had 27% of reader votes)

Taís Araujo – Jeniffer Nascimento and Jessica Ellen

Simone – Lexa

Rodrigo Lombardi – Manu Gavassi and Karin Hils

Eduardo Sterblitch – Alessandra Maestrini and Leticia Colin

Monstro, by ‘The masked singer Brasil’ Photo: Kelly Fuzaro/Rede Globo/Divulgação

Monster, third most voted in the poll on the EXTRA website (until Monday night, it had 25% of reader votes)

Taís Araujo – Chay Suede

Simone – Enzo Celulari and Thiago Martins

Rodrigo Lombardi – Gabriel Leone

Eduardo Sterbitch – Thiago Fragoso a Chay Suede

The Macaw Photo: Kelly Fuzaro

Arara, last placed in the online poll on the EXTRA website (until Monday night, it had 5% of reader votes)

Taís Araujo – Ilze Scamparini and Juliana Alves

Simone – Carolina Dieckmann and Claudia Raia

Rodrigo Lombardi – Sheron Menezzes and Cris Vianna

Eduardo Sterbitch – Juliana Alves