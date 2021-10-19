Why Argentina is “banning” the import of cars from Brazil – 10/19/2021

Last week, Renault announced the interruption of Kwid exports to the Argentine market. The move follows the same strategy as Fiat, which also had to interrupt sales of Mobi and Argo to the Mercosur neighbor.

This is all because, in the midst of the economic and health crisis, Argentina is trying to prevent the flight of dollars from the country by importing products, which affects the arrival of several models there.

According to a market source, the simplest answer, ironically, would be to increase the production of models and units in the neighboring country. Which is not something simple and done overnight. Therefore, the path requires negotiation between the parties, which involves, in addition to the government, associations such as Anfavea, which represents the brands that produce in Brazil.

“Brazil exports much more than it imports”, says Cassio Pagliarini, from Bright Consulting. He also reinforces that the exchange parity established between the countries exists to be able to control their respective balances, but that they suffer due to the size of manufacturing operations in the two countries, which are very different.

Pagliarini recalls that “each case is different” and that there are companies that need to find a balance, while for others it is easy to have a certain balance due to the activities”.

Today, the brand that imports more to Brazil than exports to Argentina is Ford. That’s because it ended the factories here, but kept the one in Pacheco, in the neighboring country, from where it sends the Ranger pickup here.

The exchange parity that was established in the last agreement allows a country to exceed up to three times its total imports. This would allow, for example, in the case of Brazil exporting US$ 1 million, Argentina would import US$ 3 million.

But that doesn’t happen, since Brazil exports much more in volume and, consequently, in values ​​to Argentina than they send here.

In a pre-pandemic survey, 50% of exports from Brazil were destined for Argentina and 80% of exports from the Buenos Aires country came to Brazil.

One of the companies that stopped exporting, Renault was accused in the middle of the year by the Argentine government of not complying with the agreement. Today, it does not bring any vehicle from Argentina to Brazil, but sends all models from here to there.

The Head of Brand Fiat, Herlander Zola, said that in the case of Stellantis “a strategy has been defined and that it can change at any time”.

He mentioned that it is necessary to seek to equalize operations and that, for example, the arrival of the Fiat Pulse could lead to a new strategy.

Asked if the choice to stop importing Mobi and Argo in Argentina was made to prioritize the flow of higher value-added models, such as Jeep cars and Fiat Toro and Strada, Zola said that “the choice of strategy is not linked solely to the profitability of the products, but in improving delivery to customers”.

Zola also said that this equalization could change at any time, also according to customer demand. Despite this, he confirmed that the matter has been discussed with the Argentine government, but that there is no decision or a defined solution yet.

Renault Argentina released a note: “Due to availability problems generated by import restrictions and in order to encourage domestically manufactured vehicles, we were forced to take the decision to temporarily stop marketing the Kwid in our country. We know that the Kwid is a very accepted vehicle. by the Argentine public and we hope at some point to be able to bring it back to our market, when the context conditions allow”.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Cars.