Why Borrowing Money Can Ruin Relationships

by

Men and women hiding their faces with dollar bills

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Bringing money into a relationship can undoubtedly create an awkward situation. We are usually close to the people we lend money to.

When friends or family come to ask for money, the atmosphere can quickly become awkward. Why?

Whether it’s sending a deposit to a family member whose rent is long overdue or handing a large wad of bills to a friend, lending money to loved ones is something most of us have done—even if it turns out to be painful and uncomfortable.

This is especially true if that same person has been bothering you with rent payments for months on end, or if he is never interested in paying off the loan after you help him out of a difficulty.

Still, many people turn to friends and family for extra money, especially in difficult times. A survey by the Federal Reserve — the US central bank — in 2019 showed that, faced with a hypothetical expense of $400 that could not be paid right away, the second most common measure was to borrow from a friend or family member (the first option was to write the debt on the credit card). And during a pandemic, people may be more likely to turn to trusted people for help.