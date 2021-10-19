Why is there a shortage of products in Brazil and in the world

3 hours ago

All over the world, people and businesses face shortages of everything from coffee to coal.

The disorders caused by the Covid pandemic are the main culprits—but there are many factors, and the effects are being felt in different ways.

In Brazil, it’s no different.

Check below which producing countries are facing shortages that end up affecting the supply of goods to the rest of the world.

China: Coal and Paper

A “perfect storm” in China is hitting consumers and businesses at home and abroad.

And it’s affecting everything from paper, food, textiles and toys to iPhone chips, says Michal Meidan of the Oxford Energy Studies Institute.

Meidan says these items “may end up missing this Christmas”.

The problem stems mainly from an electricity crisis, during which more than 20 provinces suffered power cuts.

More than half of the country’s electricity comes from coal, the price of which has risen around the world. These costs cannot be passed on to Chinese consumers because of a strict price cap, so energy companies are cutting production.

Coal production has also been affected by new mine safety checks, stricter environmental regulations and recent flooding, Meidan adds.

This means that even as demand for Chinese products increased, factories were asked to reduce energy use or close for a few days.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, There may be a shortage of toys during the holiday season.

USA: toys and toilet paper

At Christmas, “there will be things that people can’t get,” warned a White House official.

Toy inventories will be affected, as will basic items such as toilet paper and bottled water, new clothing and pet food.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Dozens of container ships are lining up to dock in Los Angeles

Part of the problem is a bottleneck in US ports. Four out of every ten containers entering the US pass through just two ports — in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California.

On a single day in September, a record 73 ships were forced to queue outside the port of Los Angeles. Before covid, it wasn’t common to have more than one waiting.

Both ports are now operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help ease the pressures.

In some cases, the shortage was also caused by ongoing covid-related problems in other countries.

American sportswear giant Nike, for example, manufactures many of its products in Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam, where factories have closed.

Even when goods are produced, delivering them to retailers has become more difficult, says Professor Willy Shih of Harvard Business School in the US.

There has been an increase in American consumer spending, but disruption to “overloaded” factories, ports, and road and rail networks has created a bottleneck, he explains.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, India’s Biggest Car Maker Is Battling Computer Chip Scarcity

India: Cars and Computer Chips

India’s biggest automaker, Maruti Suzuki, has seen production slump, in part due to a global shortage of computer chips.

These chips manage features such as engine power and emergency braking.

The shortage was caused by pandemic-related outages in countries such as Japan and South Korea.

Global demand for chips — which are also used in phones and computers — was already increasing before the pandemic, with the adoption of 5G technology. The shift to housework led to another surge in demand as people needed laptops or webcams to work.

The shortage of components arriving in India has been aggravated by the country’s own power outage.

Coal stocks are dangerously low. The economy rebounded after the second deadly wave of covid-19 in India, leading to an increase in demand for energy. But global coal prices have risen and Indian imports have fallen.

The impact was widespread, said Zohra Chatterji, former head of Coal India Limited.

“The entire manufacturing sector—cement, steel, construction—everything is impacted when there is a shortage of coal.”

Families in India will also be hit, experts say, as electricity prices rise. High inflation means that the price of essentials, such as food and oil, has already risen.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, China relies on coal for most of its electricity supply

Brazil: coffee and water

Brazil’s most severe drought in nearly a century is partly responsible for this year’s disappointing coffee crop.

Combined with frost and the natural harvest cycle, it has contributed to a significant drop in coffee production.

The challenges for coffee producers were compounded by high transport costs and a lack of containers.

Its increasing costs will be passed on to coffees around the world, as Brazil is the largest producer and exporter of coffee.

As most of the country’s energy comes from hydropower (65%), the lack of water is having a direct impact on the country’s energy supply.

As energy prices soar, authorities are urging people to limit their electricity use to avoid rationing.

Last month, the Ministry of Mines and Energy launched a program to encourage voluntary reductions in electricity consumption. Through it, whoever reduce the average consumption between September and December this year, in relation to the average consumption in the same period last year, gets a discount on the electricity bill.

Nigeria: Cooking gas

Nigeria is facing shortages of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), which is mainly used for cooking.

This despite the country having the largest natural gas reserves in Africa

The price of LPG rose by nearly 60% between April and July, out of reach for many Nigerians.

As a result, households and businesses turned to charcoal, or firewood, much dirtier energy sources, for cooking.

One of the reasons for the price increase is the global scarcity of supply — the country still depends on imported LNG.

The situation is likely to have worsened with the currency devaluation and the reintroduction of LNG taxes.

Experts warn that the shortage could have alarming implications for health and the environment as people look for cheaper but more dangerous fuel alternatives.

Lebanon: Water and Medicines

There are concerns about shortages of water, medicine and fuel in Lebanon.

Over the past 18 months, the country has faced an economic crisis that has pushed three-quarters of its population into poverty, affected its currency and sparked massive demonstrations against Lebanon’s government and political system.

The country’s economy had problems before the covid. But the pandemic made things worse.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Recent power cut forced many people to buy generators

Fuel shortages have led to frequent electricity outages, leaving businesses and families dependent on expensive diesel-powered private generators if they can afford it.

In August, UN humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon Najat Rochdi said she was “deeply concerned about the impact of the fuel crisis on access to healthcare and water supplies for millions of people in Lebanon.”