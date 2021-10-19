why Pablo’s entry ‘guarantees’ the striker’s contract renewal

Camisa 9 took the place of Calleri, who got injured, 32 minutes into the second half

In the game that closed the 27th round of the Brazilian championship, O São Paulo got an important victory by 1-0 in the derby against the Corinthians, this Monday, in Morumbi with more than 23 thousand people present. In his second game back in charge of the club where he is an idol, Rogério Ceni achieved an important triumph.

During the match, the São Paulo fan saw Calleri, scorer of the winning goal, get injured in the 32nd minute of the second half.

Rogério Ceni put Pablo in the Argentine’s place, and this ensured the 9th shirt until December 2023 at the club. Acting in yet another match activated a trigger in the player’s contract, with automatic renewal for one year and a small salary increase.

São Paulo’s football director Carlos Belmonte had explained to Rádio Energia 97 last week that Pablo was a game away from exercising his automatic renewal clause with the club.

“Pablo is a player who is part of the squad, in his contract there is a ‘trigger’ for club time, in this case this time happened in September and that’s why we have to settle a value with Athletico-PR. We will make the payment. as soon as we have the financial conditions to do so. There is also an automatic contract renewal clause, if it enters the field again, the contract that would end at the end of 2022 will be renewed for another year, ending in December 2023”, said Belmonte.

In 2018, the tricolor bought Pablo for 6 million euros, the most expensive contract in the club’s history.. In addition, for not having sold the athlete until September this year, he will have to pay another 300,000 euros to the people from Paraná.

Far from being unanimous and currently in reserve, Pablo scored 33 goals in 119 games for São Paulo.