Why you shouldn’t be impressed by the stock drop, according to XP

The actions of the thrift store online I got sick (ENJU3) fall again this Monday (18), after the company disclose a slowdown in sales volume in preview of the third quarter.

At around 1 pm, the company’s shares retreated 8.5%, at R$ 5.49 — since the IPO, in november last year, the devaluation of the shares is in the order of 43%.

THE XP Investments, however, recommends the purchase of ENJU3, with a target price of R$ 15 — which would represent an increase of 270%.

For the house, greater volatility in Enjoei’s shares is already expected due to greater risk aversion caused by the prospect of an increase in the basic interest rate and fiscal uncertainties — a scenario that, by the way, has impacted other “techs” new to B3.

XP analysts argue that the company must maintain growth with resilience and say the third-quarter data was “neutral.”

Performance

Enjoei presented a sales volume (GMV) of R$199 million in the third quarter, an increase of 46% on an annual basis, but 2% lower than expected by the market and at a slowing pace on the growth of 89% in the second. quarter.

The performance reflected a reduction in marketing investments due to increased costs per click and physical retail reopening, recalls XP.

New buyers hit 166,000, down 9% year-on-year, reflecting the more inflated and competitive user-buying environment — in the second quarter, the company had posted a 29% increase.

The metric of new sellers reached 180 thousand, up 20%, and in the second quarter Enjoei had presented a jump of 124%.

The total of published products reached 3.7 million, according to the company, up 13%, against 61% advance in the second quarter.

Enjoei releases its balance sheet for the third quarter, with consolidated data, on November 12th, after the market closes.

See Enjoei’s release: