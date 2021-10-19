Will you sell? Brazilian football giant takes a stand after rumors of negotiations with an Arab fund that bought Newcastle

Credit: Reproduction – Social Networks

The sale of Newcastle to an Arab fund headed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman caused rumors of purchases by other clubs to surface, including on national soil. Among the names mentioned was Cruzeiro. In an interview this Monday (18) to “Rádio Super FM 91.7, from Belo Horizonte, president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues took a stand on the matter.

The representative of Raposa explained that his travels through Europe and the Middle East were aimed at presenting interested parties with a sale proposal, but only when the club is converted into the SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol). For this reason, which is still uncertain, Sérgio avoided saying whether there is any type of negotiation or the possibility of a deal between Cruzeiro and the Saudi Public Investment Fund, headed by billionaire Salman, a buyer from Newcastle.

“The issue with Arabia is that we end up making a lot of contacts. That’s what I said and I repeat. The money doesn’t come to us, we have to go after the money. Although I have been the object of a lot of criticism, no one has actually asked me ‘well, what did you do on this trip out there?’ First, I didn’t go with Cruzeiro money. One I went with my money and the other I was invited to participate in the event. And it is obvious that we take this opportunity to be with people from all over the world”, said the president of Cruzeiro.

RUMORS

Last weekend, Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports revealed that the Arab prince was aiming to acquire a South American football giant after buying Newcastle, and Cruzeiro was the name of the day.

After the end of the #Newcastle With a multimillion inversion, the prince Mohammed Bin Salman is now analyzing the possibility of extending his control to other clubs in Europe and South America, with #Brazil y #Cruise as los principales pointed out. pic.twitter.com/JEKibo6t5k — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) October 16, 2021

