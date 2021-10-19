William Bonner loses patience and rebuts internet users after questioning

William Bonner lost patience with some netizens after being asked for wearing a mask while driving. the anchor of the National Newspaper he countered the comments and said he had gotten used to the new routine.

On his Instagram profile, Bonner shared a photo wearing a mask while driving his car. “Some comments intrigue me. People asking why I wear a mask while I drive…”, he wrote. The journalist, then, explained why he wears a mask even though he is inside the vehicle no contact with other people.

“Like this: when I’m in a car, it’s almost always to move from one place to another. In destinations where there are human beings (especially those I don’t know), I wear the mask”, he said.

“And, honestly, I don’t see the need to wait for my arrival to put the protection on my face. Over the past 19 months, I’ve gotten used to breathing and talking with the mask pretty well. Quiet”, finished William Bonner.

William Bonner and the departure of Jornal Nacional

Earlier this month, Bonner commented on a topic that was always talked about: his leaving the Jornal Nacional bench. By answering questions from netizens on Instagram, he opened the game.

One of the questions he answered on Globo’s newscast profile on the social network is how he sees JN 10 years from now. The 57-year-old journalist then revealed his plan for the future.

When answering the question, Bonner said that you don’t see yourself on the Jornal Nacional bench in 10 years. He stated that need to rest and that at this age he will be watching the news at home.

“Well, ten years from now, I will definitely see it from home! [Risos] Because I don’t intend to be at all that age presenting JN. I will be 67 years old! Guys, the uncle has to rest too. Let’s go slow, right?”, declared.

Another follower asked what motivated the presenter to grow a beard. “Because I couldn’t stand shaving my beard anymore. I wore a beard in college, until I started working in television, and then I spent all those years shaving.”, he explained.

“And I came to the conclusion that I didn’t need to do this anymore because this it was a huge waste of time“, completed William Bonner, clarifying why the change in look.