With a cheap Ibovespa, managers see opportunities and buy more shares

Some of the country’s largest independent multimarket fund managers are taking advantage of the worst sell-off in more than a year to increase their exposure to Brazilian equities.

Valuations are reaching levels more compatible with a negative scenario in Brazil, wrote Bahia Asset Management, based in Rio de Janeiro, in a monthly letter to clients.

THE Green Asset Management he said he is “selectively and with discipline” increasing his bet on the stock market, as the market seems to price a “very inhospitable” scenario and a number of companies trade at values ​​seen as interesting.

O Ibovespa it trades at 8.3 times estimated earnings for the next 12 months, about 30% below the 10-year historical average of 11.8 times, according to Bloomberg data.

The index has accumulated a drop of 3.7% since the beginning of the year, underperforming Mexico’s Mexbol and Colombia’s Colcap, amid concerns about the fiscal framework, expectations of lower growth and higher interest rates.

Recently, strategists of JPMorgan they said Brazil was the bank’s only ‘overweight’ recommendation (with above-average exposure) in Latin America, due to “very cheap” multiples and a pro-risk global scenario.

One of XP Asset’s funds reduced short positions in local stocks, while Grimper Capital also increased exposure to the country, favoring cyclical stocks such as steel. Gerdau (GGBR3; GGBR4) and the oil producer PetroRio (PRIO3).

The view that most of the bad news may already be in the price helped the Ibovespa to break a streak of two straight weekly declines last week, while foreign flow also improved. Foreign investors entered with R$9.6 billion in shares in the B3 in the accumulated of the month until the last 13th, excluding entries via share offerings.

Still, not all asset managers are getting more optimistic. Ibiuna Investimentos acknowledged that there are “relevant risk premiums” in local assets, but said the potential volatility-adjusted return does not seem like a good investment decision at this time.

Here’s a summary of what some of the top multimarket funds wrote in their September letters:

Adam Capital

Funds are allocated in Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and Valley (VALLEY3), but have a neutral directional position on the Brazilian stock exchange, with the view that the contractionary interest rate will weigh on the growth of activity and on the stock market’s performance.

Anticipation by the BC of the supply of dollars to meet the year-end demand of financial institutions and tighter monetary policy “brings the real possibility of having an appreciation of our currency”.

Adam Macro II FIC -2.21%; CDI +0.44%

Bahia Asset Management

Multimarket funds managed by Bahia Asset continued to reduce exposure to Brazilian stocks last month. Fund monitors the trajectory of inflation, debate on court orders, water crisis, discussions on fuel prices and the electoral scenario.

Bahia AM Marau FIC +0.51%

Ibiuna Investments

Less favorable external winds only add to concerns about the local scenario, justifying a cautious stance in relation to Brazil. Despite the “relevant” risk premiums, the volatility-adjusted potential return on Brazilian assets does not seem like a good strategic bet, the fund said.

Ibiuna Hedge FIC +2.11%

Kapitalo Investments

Brazil will likely be impacted by the worsening of Chinese growth and a related worsening of the terms of trade. Lack of definition about precatório and the government’s new social program, in addition to the electoral framework, exacerbate fiscal risks. Fund reduced long and relative value positions in Brazilian equities and global equities.

Kapitalo Kappa FIN +2.01%

Legacy Capital

High inflation and upward bias, amid problems in the global supply chain, make buying short NTN-Bs attractive, and the fund has sought to increase exposure to this strategy.

The Central Bank should raise the Selic to a level of 9% in January as inflation continues to surprise unfavorably. The fund maintains a double short position on the stock exchange and the dollar.

Legacy Capital B FIC FIM +0.60%

SPX Capital

Global central banks are about to reverse their extraordinary policies, adopting liquidity-squeezing policies. Inflation may prove more persistent and risks increase across all markets.

The fund remains long in implied inflation and positioned in the curve’s declination in the short part in Brazil, given the more incisive stance of the BC.

SPX Nimitz Feeder FIC FIN +3.40%

Green Asset Management

The Brazilian stock market seems to price a “very inhospitable” scenario, with a series of good companies trading at very interesting values.

Fundo Verde has increased its position in Brazil stocks “selectively and with discipline”. Interest rate curves and the Central Bank are very focused on current inflation, ignoring a likely ongoing economic slowdown.