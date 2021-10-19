With Calleri’s goal, São Paulo beat Corinthians and extends undefeated series in Majestosos at Morumbi

In a good performance in front of their fans, São Paulo was superior to Corinthians and beat the rival by 1-0, on Monday night, at Morumbi, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão-2021. With a goal scored by Calleri, right at the start of the Majestic, the São Paulo team controlled the match in front of an apathetic Corinthians presentation. As a result, Tricolor moves away from Z4 and Timão is in sixth place.

TABLE

> See classification and simulator of Brasileirão-2021 by clicking here

> Discover the LANCE results app!

Tricolor starts at high speed and opens the scoreboard on Timon

Driven by the fans and by the need to give an answer after the recent results, São Paulo entered the field willing to show service. Early on, he took advantage of the rival’s low intensity and scored a goal with Luciano, after a beautiful pass from Benítez. However, the attacker was offside and the move was disallowed. On minute six, however, Reinaldo was free on the left to advance and cross for Calleri to dodge and open the scoring.

Corinthians, still at a slow pace, tried to respond in the 11th minute, when Gabriel Pereira crossed to Róger Guedes, who failed to head into the goal. Tricolor continued better and seemed to control the match, almost reaching the second goal, with Igor Gomes, who made a beautiful individual play and crossed the letter, demanding good defense from Cassio. On the rebound, the defense moved away.

Without good team performance, Timão started to opt for individuality and Renato Augusto put a great pass by elevation for Giuliano to infiltrate the middle of the São Paulo defense, however the shirt 11 did not get the best control and was stopped. In the leftover, Renato tried the kick, but over the goal. A few minutes later, it was Igor Gomes’ turn to respond to São Paulo. The midfielder risked a kick placed from outside the area that passed very close.

Before the end of the first half, Du Queiroz tried a good run from the defense and was stopped with a foul by Lizieiro. Then the two were at odds and João Victor gave the tricolor player a push. The event led to a general fight, but only Liziero and João Victor were punished with a yellow card. The match went to halftime still with a São Paulo advantage.

Situation does not change and São Paulo manages to guarantee victory over Corinthians

On the way back from the break, Ceni changed Benítez to Gabriel Neves and São Paulo started the final stage as they did in the first, creating chances to score. At five minutes, Igor Gomes crossed and Calleri moved to the middle of the area, Arboleda submitted, but the ball hit Orejuela and stayed with Cássio. Unable to react, Sylvinho changed Adson, who didn’t do well, for Mosquito.

Although the pace of the game dropped considerably in the following minutes, Tricolor continued to control the game while Corinthians seemed not to have the strength to look for something. Igor Gomes, again, risked a shot from outside the area in the 26th minute, but far from the goal. Later, when Jô replaced Cantillo, Timão almost scored in a weird move in a cross by Mosquito.

Shortly after Calleri asked to leave and be replaced by Pablo, Renato Augusto took advantage of another cross from Mosquito and managed to head in a firm header for a great save by Tiago Volpi. It was Alvinegro’s first sure submission in the 33rd minute of the second half. At 35 came the second right kick, this time with Róger Guedes, who opened space in the middle and hit for Volpi to catch.

São Paulo wasted no time and responded with Luciano, who landed a beautiful finish on the crossbar, taking risks from outside the area. From then on, the home team only needed to manage the actions, since Corinthians could not take any danger and seemed to be delivered with the adverse result. With that, the Tricolor ensured an important result to move away from the sticking zone.

And now?

With the victory, São Paulo goes to 34 points in the 12th position in the Brasileirão-2021 table, breathing a little easier. Corinthians, on the other hand, remains in sixth position with 40 points close to the G4. Next Sunday, for the 28th round, Timão will go to Porto Alegre to face Internacional, while Tricolor will go to Bragança to face Red Bull Bragantino.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO 1 x 0 CORINTHIANS

Local: Morumbi, in São Paulo (SP)

Date-Time: 10/18/2021 – 20h

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and José Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Public/income: 23,874 payers/BRL 1,076,213.00

Yellow cards: Arboleda, Gabriel Neves and Liziero (SAO) Róger Guedes and João Victor (COR)

Red cards: –

Goal: Calleri (6’/1st T) (1-0)

SÃO PAULO: James Volpi; Orejuela (Diego Costa, at 42’/2ºT), Arboleda, Léo and Reinaldo; Liziero, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara (Marquinhos, at 35’/2nd T) and Benítez (Gabriel Neves, at halftime); Luciano (Rodrigo Nestor, at 42’/2ºT) and Calleri (Pablo, at 31’/2ºT). Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo (Jô, at 28’/2ºT); Gabriel Pereira (Gustavo Mantuan, at 40’/2ºT), Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Adson (Gustavo Mosquito, at 10’/2ºT); Roger Guedes. Technician: Sylvinho.