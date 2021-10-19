With chelo on medical break, MIBR makes official arrival of JOTA | DRAFT5

Jhonatan “JOTA” Willian is the newest reinforcement of the MIBR. The athlete’s arrival at the organization was made official through the organization’s social networks on Monday afternoon (18), confirming the team’s desire to have the player’s services, as reported by the DRAFT5 on the last day 6.
The player arrives to fill the gap left by Marcelo’s absence “chelo” Cespedes, who had already been absent from the most recent commitments of the formation led by Adriano “WOOD7” Cerato in recent weeks.
JOTA had already been contacted by MIBR in recent weeks, but an injury had stymied negotiations for his hire. Now recovered, the 23-year-old hopes to replicate the same success he had been having on national soil abroad.
Living a truly meteoric rise throughout its brilliant 2021 with Bravos, JOTA has solidified itself as one of the best athletes – if not the best – in activity in the South American scene of Counter-Strike, winning several titles with the brave.
JOTA had already been listed in the cast of MIBR registered for the dispute of the North American division of ESEA Advanced S39, a fact reported this Monday morning. The expectation is that the athlete will make his debut under the legendary tag precisely in this tournament.
Now Breno “brnz4n” Poletto, from the base of the organization, who had been acting as a substitute in the absence of Chelo, returns to Brazil to fulfill his student commitments, as explained by coach Alessandro “Apoka“Marcucci in a statement.
Alessandro “Apoka“Marcucci (Coach)
Renato “nak” Nakano (Strategic Coach)
Gustavo “yel” Knittel (Inactive)
Bruno “shz” Martinelli (Inactive)
Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes (In medical recess)