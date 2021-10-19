With high in gasoline, app drivers returned 30,000 vehicles to rental companies, says Abla | Economy

The soaring price of gasoline has made life difficult for drivers of apps like Uber and 99 and has led to a return of 30,000 vehicles to car rental companies from June until now, said the president of the Brazilian Association of Car Rental Companies (Abla), Paulo Miguel Junior.

“We believe in the market recovery, if the price of fuel returns to a lower level and if the applications readjust the value of the fare, giving the possibility for them (the drivers) to recompose the monthly income”, he said, during a press conference on Tuesday. fair.

Currently, many users are having difficulty getting drivers from apps in big cities. The apps deny that there is a shortage of drivers, although associations representing the category have already signaled a stampede.

According to Abla, application drivers rented 200,000 vehicles from rental companies at the beginning of last year. This number dropped by around 80% at the peak of the crisis, between April and May, but recovered at the end of the year.

The new losses started to arrive after June this year, in the wake of the increase in the price of gasoline, which makes the business unfeasible on the drivers’ side. Today, the segment rents about 170 thousand vehicles from rental companies.

“But we had room to have up to 220 thousand, 230 thousand application vehicles, if we had a fleet and if the market was good. Our forecast is for growth for the future”, he said.

Faced with the difficulty of car makers in production, especially with the crisis caused by the lack of semiconductors in the market, the average age of the fleet of car rental companies in the country has soared from something between 14 and 15 months to 23 months, according to Miguel Junior.

Smaller rental companies, with less bargaining power than giants like Localiza, Unidas and Movida, are suffering even more.

“There are cars reaching 36 months (especially in fleet outsourcing),” he said, adding that, in the industry leaders, the average age has also risen, but is around 15 months in car rental (RAC).

With the crisis, automakers are asking for between 240 and 300 days to deliver the vehicles. Before, the deadline was around 90 days depending on the model. “This deadline is given, but still subject to all possible interferences of stoppage. Our vehicle receipt schedule is very out of step. They cannot effectively predict delivery,” said Miguel.

In September, the automaker that sold the most vehicles to car rental companies was Fiat, with 105 thousand. The vehicles most purchased by companies in the sector were the Fiat Mobi (27.5 thousand units), Fiat Argo (26.6 thousand units) and the VW Gol (26 thousand).

Miguel said that the lack of semiconductors in the global market is a reality to be faced at least until 2023.

“The crisis will certainly extend to 2022. And who knows, we will normalize this in 2023, when new semiconductor factories will come into operation,” he said.

He highlighted that the sector maintains its forecast of buying 380,000 vehicles this year, a growth of 5.56% compared to the 360,000 vehicles purchased in 2020. At the end of last year, Abla had said that the sector had a demand for buy 800 thousand vehicles this year, but the fleet renewal process was frustrated by the lack of vehicles on the market.

Until September, car rental companies in the country had purchased 310,000 vehicles. In 2019, before the effects of the pandemic, purchases totaled 620,000. Historically, the sector buys 20% of the national production of cars every year.

Until September, rental companies in the country accumulated a total fleet of 1.070 million vehicles, a growth of 6.26% compared to the end of 2020.

For 2022, Miguel Junior said that the sector maintains the need to purchase 800 thousand vehicles. But he pondered that it is impossible to make a prediction now of how much the chain will be able to buy.