With movement of more than R$ 6 billion thermoelectric complex is sold in the South

Nicolas Gutierrez, a partner at Fram Capital, a company that confirmed on Monday the purchase of the Jorge Lacerda Thermoelectric Complex, also attributed the decision to social and economic importance, with the maintenance of R$ 20 thousand direct and indirect jobs in the region and higher movement to R$ 6 billion in the economy of the South. In a statement, he also recalls the relevance and importance of the plant, especially in a period of water crisis.

Fram Capital Energy II Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia, through its subsidiary Diamante Holding Participações Ltda, announces to the market that it has completed the acquisition of the Jorge Lacerda Thermoelectric Complex.

The three plants and seven generating units that make up the traditional Jorge Lacerda, in Capivari de Baixo, with an installed capacity of 857 MW, can supply up to 25% of the energy consumption of a state like Santa Catarina.

“In addition to the energy relevance and important pillar for the balance of the national interconnected system, especially in periods of water crisis, such as the current one, the continuity of the operation of Jorge Lacerda was also decided due to its social and economic importance, maintaining at least 20 thousand direct and indirect jobs in the region and providing a turnover of more than R$ 6 billion in the economy of southern Santa Catarina”, says Nicolas Gutierrez Londono, a partner at Fram Capital.

In the coming days, the management group will present to the Santa Catarina community and the electricity sector the concepts that guide the plans for the new management and the strategic guidelines for the future of the Jorge Lacerda Thermoelectric Complex, based on a fair energy transition.