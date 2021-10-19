Without agreement, president of Cruzeiro and businessmen set new meeting to solve back wages | cruise

The meeting between the president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, and businessmen ended without an outcome for the resolution of back wages. The meeting lasted about three hours and was attended by the main celestial sponsor, Pedro Lourenço. A new conversation was scheduled for this Tuesday and will have as main subject to resolve a good part of the salaries of the club’s employees.

“The meeting went smoothly. We advanced on several points, but there are some issues that were left to be finalized tomorrow,” President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues told GE.

In addition to Pedro Lourenço, who was not present at the meeting last Friday because he was abroad, businessman Regis Campos and Paulo Henrique Pentagna participated in the meeting. The priority is to pay the 2021 arrears

The former president of Cruzeiro, Alvimar Perrella, also participated in the meeting. O ge found that internally the former president is seen as a person who aggregates within the club. In addition, his trajectory in football and outside it can help Cruzeiro in this reconstruction and pacify the situation.

The team from Minas Gerais needs R$9 million to catch up on the backlog. This number includes players and club employees, and involves salaries, vacations, FGTS and also portions of the 13th salary for 2020.

Parallel to the off-field problems, the players returned to training on Sunday, even with their salaries in arrears. This Monday, the athletes participated in activities at Toca da Raposa already thinking about the duel against Avaí, at Ressacada, next Friday.

On the meeting’s agenda, there were no debts other than wages in arrears. Cruzeiro has other debts, such as transfer ban at FIFA, and there is no guarantee that there will be money to close the year without delaying payments again. The idea is to look for ways to raise the money to settle the open-ended status.

After tying Botafogo at Independência, and seeing access to Serie A for 2022 as almost impossible, the Cruzeiro players issued a letter to the fans, informing them that they would not train, in protest against the back wages.

Meanwhile, the club’s president, Sérgio Rodrigues, was in Portugal to give a lecture at a football management event in the capital Lisbon. The president returned to Brazil on Thursday, having to deal with the strike. if met on Friday with business partners, starting the search for a solution. He also spoke with cast leaders.

On the same day, Sérgio Rodrigues manifested explaining trips to europe and also giving as an example of management the rival Atlético-MG, in which four wealthy businessmen actively participate in the club’s daily life.