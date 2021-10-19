Without Neymar, PSG will have Ronaldinho in the Champions League and presence irritates Barcelona | International

Instagram Neymar and Ronaldinho

If PSG doesn’t have Neymar for the match, the star Ronaldinho Gaucho will be PSG’s special guest for the match against Leipzig, this Tuesday, at 4 pm, valid for the third round of the Champions League group stage.

Despite the history they have in the French team, the presence irritated Barcelona, ​​according to the Spanish press. That’s because the Brazilian is paid to be the team’s ambassador and the relationship between the two clubs is terrible, since the hiring of Neymar in 2017.

According to the media in that country, recently, Barcelona had not liked the welcome given by the Brazilian to Messi, when PSG officially confirmed his signing.

“It’s a great joy to have played in these two clubs and now see my friend wearing this shirt, many moments of joy will come”, he dedicated to the Argentine in his personal Instagram account. He also exchanged kind words with Sergio Ramos and recalled that he “already smelled” the Champions League for Parisians.

Ronaldinho excelled at PSG before moving to Barcelona in 2003 in exchange for €32m. While in Paris he stood out statistically (25 goals and 17 assists in 77 games), in Barcelona he took his football to the next level: 94 goals and 71 assists in 207 games, in addition to winning a Golden Ball (2005) and being chosen twice the best FIFA player (2004 and 2005).