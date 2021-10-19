Without parts, 0km car prices rise 5% in Q3; in the year, high is 13%

SAO PAULO – The price of 0 km cars keeps growing in the country, and the reason for this is already known.

The automotive sector has been affected by the widespread shortage of semiconductors, which has made the production of the product more time-consuming and costly.

The new numbers from Kelley Blue Book (KBB) show that the scenario created by the Covid-19 pandemic is not predicted to change — at least in the short term.

The Automotive Consulting’s Price Variation Monitor points out that the 2022 models had an average increase of 2.59% in September. At this level, the average increase in the third quarter of the year closed at 5.31%.

Year-to-date, with data up to September, 0 km models show a 13% increase in prices, according to KBB.

In September, the average change in new car prices was 0.54% higher than the result observed in the two previous months. “This demonstrates that the trend of increases, cooled at the end of the first semester, was reinforced”, says the consultancy’s report.

The average variation of 0 km vehicles with model year 2021, a group formed at the moment by stock cars, also increased in the last three months, closing September with a 0.31% increase. In the year, the 2021 models have already hit a high of almost 5.8%.

Specialists say that the normal pace of production should only resume in mid-2022. That’s why automakers are extending delivery times for some models to months after the purchase has already taken place.

Check the price variation in the third quarter:

Accumulated change in new vehicle prices model year July August September Accumulated 3rd quarter YTD Total 0.35% 0.23% 0.54% 1.12% 5.40% 2022 1.78% 0.94% 2.59% 5.31% 12.99% 2021 0.13% 0.23% 0.31% 0.67% 5.77%

It is noteworthy that the study does not show separation by car model. The information is part of the consultancy’s pricing database, which has its own technology and algorithm to price and track car values ​​over the years.

Status of used

The rising price curve was also observed in the used and used car segments (cars with up to 3 years of use).

In the third quarter, the accumulated increase was 1.37%, on average, with the 2018 model year being the one that most contributed to the rise in prices in the period, with an accumulated average of 2.69% in the period.

Used vehicles show an increase of 11.12% this year (data up to September), with the 2018 models being the ones that advanced the most, with a 14.87% increase.

Check out:

Accumulated price variation for used vehicles (up to 3 years of use) model year July August September Accumulated 3rd quarter YTD Total -0.52% 0.92% 0.97% 1.37% 11.12% 2021 -0.71% 0.97% 0.56% 0.82% 8.36% 2020 -0.66% 0.47% 0.76% 0.57% 8.30% 2019 -0.77% 0.94% 1.23% 1.40% 12.98% 2018 0.04% 1.32% 1.33% 2.69% 14.87%

The forecast of professional associations in the automotive sector and economists is that the used car market will grow at a more moderate pace in 2022, while the new one tends to improve its performance. The expectation is that in the second half, the lack of semiconductors will be under control.

O InfoMoney already explained all the dynamics that made car prices rise because of the crisis caused by the pandemic (learn more here).

