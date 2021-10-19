Woman discovers she has slept beside a corpse for nearly two months

Photo: Reproduction/TikTok

Imagine living, for about 8 weeks, with a dead neighbor’s corpse in the apartment next door. That’s what happened to the American Reagan Baylee, who decided to share the story on the social network TikTok, last Friday, 15th, and the videos went viral.

According to the digital influencer, the case took place in May 2020. She says that she began to feel unpleasant smells coming from the apartment block where she lives, in Los Angeles (USA). Not knowing what it was, Baylee described the smell as “dead fish aroma.”

“I slept three feet from a dead neighbor eight weeks ago during quarantine. I wish it were a lie”, he stated in one of the videos

Also according to the influencer, she began to suspect that something was wrong when she noticed a greater presence of spiders and other insects coming out of the neighbor’s apartment. Also, a very strong smell continued to come from the place when the wind passed. After a few days, the young woman began to suspect that the neighbor’s dog had died.

“I started to think that maybe my neighbor’s dog who lived to my right had died and I was very worried, but my manager told me that I couldn’t just start knocking on the neighbors’ door and bothering them,” she reported.

Only two months later, after the insistence of the influencer herself, the manager decided to send a maintenance worker to see where the smell was coming from. After finding her neighbor dead, eight police officers arrived at the scene to interrogate her and the other residents.

The cause of death and age of the victim were not disclosed.