Woman is restrained in flight while using microphone to explain Covid’s “true origin”

Passengers on a Delta Airlines flight went through unusual moments earlier this week. One woman decided to use a microphone to talk about the “true origins” of Covid-19 inside the aircraft, which was on its way to New York, USA.

The moment was registered by Jawny, a user of the social network TikTok. Last Sunday (17/10), he posted pictures of the woman on his profile in the app.

In the video you can see that the woman uses a headset microphone to speak. “The reason the pandemic started is that no one has faith anymore. You are stuck to your devices and no longer know what reality is”, he fired.

The crew of flight attendants tried to contain the woman. They asked her to turn off the microphone and tried to lead her to a chair. After protesting, the woman grabbed a suitcase and accompanied the employees to the back of the aircraft.

“My dog ​​has more sense than any of you,” she said, before being taken away by the stewards. On social networks, Jawny, author of the video, says he bought an internet package just to broadcast the moment live.

Until this Tuesday (10/19), the video had accumulated 2.1 million views, 230 thousand likes and 14,400 comments.

In a statement sent to the US website Insider, Delta Airlines said that “the safety of customers and employees is always the highest priority.”

“We are aware of the video and appreciate the quick thinking of our crew, who triggered their extensive training to safely defuse the situation. The flight continued to the [Aeroporto] JFK and landed on time without incident,” he concluded.