Woman takes microphone to flight, causes chaos with speech about Covid-19 and infers flight attendants; watch

From the series: things you can’t even see with your own eyes you can believe… On Saturday (16), a profile on TikTok, identified as Jawny, went viral with the video of a woman who caused the biggest riot during a plane trip. In the recording, the passenger appears using a microphone and giving a controversial speech about her theory about the emergence of Covid-19. “I bought a wi-fi on the flight just to post this. We are on the air now”, advanced the profile about what was to come.

The video already starts with the woman standing in the hallway. Just behind, a flight attendant tries to warn her that such behavior is prohibited. “I brought my microphone. I will use it”, says the passenger, while the professional asked her to return to the armchair. “The pandemic started because humans lost some of their faith”, announces the “speaker”.

The mistaken speech and the disturbance of everyone on the trip not only made the flight attendant more stressed, but also the other passengers. “Lady, you just want to get attention”says one of the people in the background. The commissioner, on the other hand, seems to warn that the woman will need to be handcuffed if she does not behave. “Are you going to handcuff me?”, asks the passenger, in shock. “I don’t need to be handcuffed”, adds then.

“I am completely harmless. Also, I think you all are enjoying this because, as I said, I’m not terrible to look at.” mocks. The atmosphere gets a little more tense and the flight attendant is forced to pull the woman down the corridor. Even annoyed, she does not fail to say her message loud and clear: “The reason the pandemic started is because no one here has faith anymore, because you’re stuck in your stupid gadgets and you don’t even know what reality is anymore. My dog ​​has more common sense than any of you!”. Boy…

@jawnysomeone come get her♬ original sound – JAWNY



The video already garners more than two million views and thousands of comments, with people quite surprised that such a scene happened. “Can you imagine being crazy like that? The world must be so different.” wrote Aline of Assisi. “She really thought she would give a lecture during the flight“, amused another profile called Sponge Bob. “Where did she get this microphone? In the first part I thought I was a flight attendant”, shared another internet user. “I know her dog is so embarrassed that he took a separate flight,” mocked a message.