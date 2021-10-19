Workers who take advantage of the home office to accumulate jobs in secret

2 hours ago

Two professional email addresses, two computers, two bosses?

With the rise of telecommuting over the past two years, more and more people are quietly taking two full-time positions, taking advantage of the fact that they are out of sight of their superiors.

Home work environments are allowing them to secretly work two remote jobs at the same time—and some workers are earning hundreds of thousands of dollars more a year.

Additional employment can become a secure source of income and additional experience—which are important tools in an era of mass unemployment, economic uncertainty, and continued depletion of well-being at work.

Furthermore, working more than one full-time job is a golden opportunity that requires discretion and a willingness to take risks.

Some workers are risking double jobs to regain a sense of control, or to challenge a system they believe they have been exploited for years.

It’s not uncommon to find employed people looking for additional work while keeping their original full-time jobs: selling jewelry on Etsy, driving like Uber after work, or assembling furniture over the weekend. But “dual employment” is different: the same employee may have separate, simultaneous full-time jobs on different computers.

Dual employment is not an entirely new phenomenon.

He’s been an “open secret” in the tech industry for years, according to a dual-job worker in just under 40 years of age in the San Francisco Bay Area, known as “Isaac” in the community of dual employment. He has been working two jobs for years and says he earns more than $600,000 (R$3.3 million) a year from them.

In April 2021, Isaac launched the Overemployed website, with articles on how to browse while holding multiple remote jobs (Rule #1? Don’t talk about keeping multiple remote jobs). He says that over the past 20 years, some workers have explored niches in the technology industry with remote work long before the pandemic. Now that other workers from diverse fields around the world have had the opportunity to work from home, anecdotal evidence suggests that more people are exploring the lifestyle offered by dual employment.

Isaac says his site has visitors from all over the world and spans all ages, from people in their early 20s who are just starting out (and can “double-stage” and work in two remote stages) to age 60 and over. . But he says the majority of users tend to be in the 35 to 40 age range, “they already have a lot of experience and are a little tired of the corporate world.”

Generally speaking, during and before the pandemic, Isaac claims that it is rare to know of anyone who has been caught; this usually occurs when one is careless about keeping the two jobs separate—although he knows of a case where spyware caught a programmer running a script that he shouldn’t be running on his main job’s computer. That employee was fired.

Isaac argues that double employment does not necessarily mean excessively long workdays; workers can devote 30 hours a week to their original job, for example, and use the time that would be filled by non-mandatory meetings or using the internet outside of work to hold a second job.

Of course, legally, double employment is a delicate situation: its possibility depends on the type of contract signed by the employee at the time of hiring the original job and whether he is breaking non-competition agreements. And, of course, it’s extremely controversial or even considered unethical; apart from contractual obligations, workers are essentially lying (by default or otherwise) to their “main” employer.

News organizations classified this kind of “commercial bigamy” as wrong and dishonest when readers wrote for advice on whether to report double-employed colleagues at work.

But for those who can make the combination work—both legally and logistically, Isaac argues that dual-job workers have a lot to gain.

‘Time to settle the score’

As expected, Isaac says that one reason workers take a second secret full-time job is to diversify their income streams to make money more efficiently. But he believes money is not the only reason.

Catherine Chandler-Crichlow, executive director of career management at the Ivey School of Management at Western University in Ontario, Canada, agrees that the stereotype of dual-job workers “secretly trying to earn more money” is not necessarily correct.

“Since we were forced to work from home, people probably started to ask themselves, ‘Where can my skills really be optimized?’ ‘What are my real passions — and how can I use those skills differently?’ ” she says.

Chandler-Crichlow, who specializes in the study of human capital (the skills, competences and knowledge that workers bring to their jobs), says that this concept is very relevant to the discussion of double employment. Someone may have, for example, a job as a financial analyst, but also enjoy something else, such as programming or writing. Today’s pervasive teleworking situation allows this analyst to find a job programming or writing and put those skills into action.

“I now control what I like to do and where I want to spend my time,” says Chandler-Crichlow. She claims that for workers in lower socio-economic groups, keeping multiple jobs is a means of survival. But the difference is that “professionals who could be described as highly capable are taking more command of their careers.”

Erin Hatton, a sociology professor who studies work and employment at the State University of New York agrees. “Perhaps [os trabalhadores estejam] trying new things. I think this is a time to settle accounts with the world of work and discuss the role that work plays in our lives.”

Dual employment can “free people to maybe evaluate other jobs; maybe get additional work that may not pay well but be more meaningful to them,” says Hatton.

So it’s no coincidence that more and more people have been trying new things in recent months. “I think the pandemic may have encouraged people to think more deeply about what they spend their lives doing and conclude that they could probably do more with their lives,” says Chandler-Crichlow.

When looking for double jobs, more workers seem to be saying to themselves, “Yes, I really want to use my skills and abilities—and if someone wants to pay me, I will,” she says.

protest against employers

The fact that people are seeking dual employment is also a signal to important systemic workplace issues.

For a long time, many workers have considered their jobs unsatisfactory or meaningless — creating problems such as burnout (professional burnout) and boreout (boredom at work) — and feel they have constantly sought success in a system that gives managers disproportionate power in labor relations . This may be one of the reasons for the popularization of double employment, according to experts.

But if bosses don’t realize what workers are doing, are they bad managers? “My impression is that they just don’t have systems in place to watch over workers in this way,” says Hatton.

“For many low-wage workers, both remote and in person, there is a lot of surveillance that effectively prevents this type of double employment. Look at call center workers, who work remotely, but technology monitors the number of calls they make. workers who normally [estão] in the workplace and are not punished in that way, managers simply don’t have a system in place for monitoring and enforcement,” he says.

“Employers’ reaction can also range from lack of support on the one hand” to companies that somehow express their agreement, “as long as it doesn’t undermine their responsibilities in the organization,” according to Chandler-Crichlow.

From Isaac’s perspective as a dual-job worker and based on his website activity, one of the reasons people take second jobs in secret is his disillusionment with the realities of corporate life. Some workers believe that secret double jobs help them get rid of that employer who didn’t give them that promotion or pay raise they’ve been looking for for years.

“There is a perception that our bosses are somewhat our owners and I see this move as an interesting reaction against this normative perception of ownership,” according to Hatton. “It’s supposed that we really owe them something. That we’re theirs. But when the time comes, they can fire us tomorrow for no reason. (This new situation) is taking some of that sense of power.”

When Isaac’s company was laying off during the pandemic, he survived, but with a new resolve — that he would no longer be one of many anonymous employees.

“You treat me like a number, so I’ll treat you like a number,” he says. So, armed with two separate laptops, he works two different jobs, plus a part-time job. He says he never even came close to being discovered.

What happens now?

Dual jobs may be getting attention, but people secretly seeking second jobs are still a minority — and the change still carries with it many risks.

Furthermore, as the increase in dual employment is relatively new, it is still unknown to many workers and company employees.

It is unclear, for example, how companies will react if they feel vulnerable or if they perceive an employee to be violating the terms of a non-compete contract. Managers may start to monitor more closely employee activity on social media to find something that incriminates them, or they will install software on company machines to detect suspicious activity.

But for now, some workers will embrace dual employment—as long as none of their supervisors find out.