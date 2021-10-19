Workers who take advantage of the home office to accumulate jobs in secret

by

Woman working in front of two computers

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

With the growth of teleworking during the pandemic, some workers had the opportunity to do work “on the outside” in secret.

Two professional email addresses, two computers, two bosses?

With the rise of telecommuting over the past two years, more and more people are quietly taking two full-time positions, taking advantage of the fact that they are out of sight of their superiors.

Home work environments are allowing them to secretly work two remote jobs at the same time—and some workers are earning hundreds of thousands of dollars more a year.

Additional employment can become a secure source of income and additional experience—which are important tools in an era of mass unemployment, economic uncertainty, and continued depletion of well-being at work.