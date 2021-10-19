Worlds 2021: LPL scores 4-11 in Group Stage second round

the teams of LPL arrived at the Worlds 2021 as some of the favorites for the title, but in the second round of the Group Stage, the region had a “blackout” and added a score of only 4 wins and 11 losses in the lap games.

The positive result of the first week guaranteed the EDG and RNG in the playoffs, but the same cannot be said of the LNG and FPX. The NA and EU teams were some of the executioners in the region, and in this second round, from eight clashes that the LPL teams had against teams from the two regions, they couldn’t win any.

LPL in the second round of Worlds 2021

Continue after advertising

Funplus Phoenix makes 0-4 in the second round

The bad results already started on the first day (15) of the second round, when Funplux Phoenix (FPX) went from being one of the favorites to win the LoL World Cup to being eliminated in the last place of group A.

Doinb and company didn’t win any matches that day and finished 2-4 after losing to the DAMWON KIA, rogue and Cloud9 twice, once in the tiebreaker.

EDG advances thanks to the good results of the first round

On the second day (16) we had the group B games with EDG, current LPL champion and until then undefeated in the tournament. Again, the public saw another negative result for the Chinese, with the team losing to the T1 and 100 Thieves.

Fortunately for them, the victory against the DEtonation FocusMe was enough to secure a place in the playoffs with the group’s second place.

RNG passes in 1st place in suffocation

The 17th was the best for the LPL, but the RNG didn’t have an easy life Until then they were also undefeated, but were defeated by the Fnatic and Hanwha Life.

The victory against the PSG Talon guaranteed them in the playoffs, and later still had a very disputed playoff game against HLE, and this time Xiaohu and company won and took 1st place in the group.

LNG disqualified in quadruple tie

On the last day of the Group Stage (18) we had the group D games, and again the spectators watched the elimination of a Chinese team. LNG, which came undefeated from the Entry Phase, lost to Team Liquid and MAD Lions.

The victory against Gen.G contributed to the first four-way draw in Worlds history, but in the tiebreaker the Chinese were defeated by MAD Lions and eliminated from the tournament.

With the results, among the LPL teams only the RNG and EDG have qualified for the playoffs, and can still face each other in the quarterfinals.

The draw for the matches will take place this Monday (18th), so stay tuned for our full coverage of the Worlds 2021 to get to know everything about the World Cup. Also follow it on our Youtube channel, which will have daily videos of the tournament.