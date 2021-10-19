Xbox Game Pass: Dragon Ball FighterZ, Age IV and more coming to service

Great news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers! Microsoft has just announced which games are coming to subscription service in October for xCloud, Xbox One, Series X/S and PC! Check out the list below:
Today (19)
- Outriders (PRAÇA)
- into the pit (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
October 21st
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (xCloud and Consoles)
- Echo Generation (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
- Everspace 2 (Game Preview) (PC)
October 28th
- Age of Empires IV (PRAÇA)
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Console and PC)
- backbone (Console)
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
- The Forgotten City (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
Leaves on October 31st
- card (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
- Heavenly (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
- Comanche (PRAÇA)
- eastshade (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
- Knights & Bikes (Console and PC)
- Unruly Heroes (xCloud, Consoles and PC)
In addition, Xbox has also revealed that more games will gain support for touch controls on xCloud, check out:
- art of rally
- boyfriend dungeon
- Crown Trick
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Gears Tactics
- Lethal League Blaze
- Signs of the Sojourner
- The Ascent
- Train Sim World 2
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
