Xbox website gets Xbox 360-inspired look to celebrate 20 years of console

Company recalls the first console dashboard

THE Microsoft is engaged in making the 20th anniversary of the Xbox brand something totally special for the fans, for those who don’t remember, she started the celebrations in May, remembering that the series Halo also turns 20 on the same date, November 15th, the title Halo: Combat Evolved was released with the first Xbox, so much so that the franchise has always been taken as the flagship of the company.

After the kickoff, other commemorative actions have already been made public and now it is the turn of the website. Microsoft win a home page in honor of Xbox 360“Blades” it had tabs and a very modern look for the time, it was missed after it was replaced in 2008 for the interface “New Xbox Experience”, this new one brought avatars and more customizations, but it was slower than the original one, many users preferred the new one but still the interface “Blades” stayed in memory.

Among other celebrations already announced by Microsoft, we have the company’s partnership with Adidas, which yielded an exclusive sneaker with a look inspired by the original console. The latest announcement that fans excited was the 20-year anniversary controller, the model will arrive in black, with its translucent front and green accents, all referring to the company’s original console.



With a little less than a month to go until the anniversary, many other news are sure to come. If you haven’t been to spy on the page in full, don’t waste your time and click here to check it out. Unfortunately only the home page was awarded the look, but it’s already a great memory.

And then, there was that nostalgia when seeing the page with the look of the dashboard of the Xbox 360? Participate in the comments!

Source: Xbox