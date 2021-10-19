XP Inc. buys stake in fund manager AZ Quest

Walter Maciel, CEO of AZ Quest

SAO PAULO – XP Inc. announced this Tuesday (19) the acquisition of a stake in AZ Quest, one of the largest independent managers in Brazil.

With a diversified product platform that includes equity, macro, private credit and arbitrage strategies, AZ Quest has been part of the Italian group Azimut since 2015.

According to a statement, the acquisition is part of XP’s strategy to expand its ecosystem of managers and distributors in Brazil. The transaction is a co-investment with the XP Private Equity (XP PE) fund and provides for the option of increasing participation in the next two years. The value or size of the acquisition was not announced.

“XP’s partnership with AZ Quest places us alongside one of the most traditional independent administrators in the country, which stands out for its high quality products, solid infrastructure and operational controls”, says Leon Goldberg, partner and head of institutional relations with XP managers, in a note.

With the acquisition, Azimut expects to increase synergies with XP’s distribution platform, increasing the penetration of AZ Quest funds. In March, AZ Quest acquired the manager MZK Investimentos, strengthening its macroeconomic team.

According to the statement, Azimut and XP will seek to expand cooperation in other areas, including Azimut’s global product range.

“We believe that there is a great growth opportunity for independent asset managers in Brazil, as a result of the financial maturation of the local market. Through this co-investment, we hope to leverage XP Inc’s ecosystem to drive AZ Quest’s growth,” said Guilherme Teixeira, partner of the XP Private Equity fund, in a note.

Also in a note, Walter Maciel, CEO of AZ Quest, says that the manager continues with full operational autonomy. “XP will have a seat on the AZ Quest board and we remain 100% independent on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related