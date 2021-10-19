XP starts coverage for Kora Health (KRSA3) with a purchase recommendation and a potential increase of 62.5% for the share

First of Kora Saúde’s actions (Photo: B3)

XP Investimentos started to cover Kora Saúde (KRSA3), with a purchase recommendation and a target price for 2022 of R$ 11.70, compared to the second price of R$ 7.20, which corresponds to a potential for appreciation of 62.50%.

According to a report signed by Rafael Barros, Larissa Pérez and Marcela Ungaretti, the company has a solid history of growth in the hospital segment, supported by its focus on an underexplored portion of the market, the ability to acquire other companies and the opportunity to grow organically through greenfields , brownfields and expansion of the range of services provided.

The brokerage emphasizes that Kora focuses its growth efforts on markets that are not yet as targeted by other listed hospital operators (Rede D’Or, DASA and Mater Dei), and not sought after by vertical operators.

As such, Kora seeks to grow in smaller markets, with smaller hospitals, and with a clinical rather than surgical approach.

In addition, the company announced 5 acquisitions in 2021, totaling 824 beds.

According to XP, Kora should continue to grow through acquisitions, as the hospital market is still quite fragmented, given that the listed players have only 27% market share, and the company plans to acquire 500 beds a year until 2025.

Finally, the company has a solid brownfields agenda, with 333 beds already approved and in different stages of the projects, to be delivered between 2022 and 2023.

