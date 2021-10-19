“You can be sure that I will honor the mantle”, says JOTA after being presented by MIBR | DRAFT5

After cementing his name among the best players on the South American continent throughout his splendid 2021 with the brave, a team with which he experienced a fulminating rise and raised several titles of caliber in Tupinikim lands, Jhonatan “JOTA” Willian prepares for a new stage in his life.
Recovered from injury and officially presented as the newest reinforcement of the MIBR, the 23-year-old athlete reaches the peak of his career hoping to replicate abroad the performances that enchanted the Brazilian scene of Counter-Strike.
From bags ready to travel to Mexico to start your walk with the legendary tag, the athlete knows the importance of his mission: “I thank everyone who trusted my work.“, it says. “Rest assured that I will honor the mantle“, promises.
“It will be a pleasure to work with everyone in the family. MIBR“, praises. JOTA still celebrates the great leap made in his competitive career: “Too happy with this new stage in life“, defines the player, who arrives to fill the vacancy previously belonging to Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes in the lineup.
Continues after the ad
He, by the way, is now concentrating his efforts on preparing for his first official commitment with the team, which should take place during the dispute of the North American division of ESEA Advanced S39, competition that will be the first step for the team to rise in foreign lands.