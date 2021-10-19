Youth settles salary base with Umberto Louzer, but deadlock freezes negotiation | youth

Youth is getting closer and closer to announcing the new commander for the remainder of the season. In the last hours, the club presented a proposal to have coach Umberto Louzer, who gained prominence by being one of those responsible for gaining access with Chapecoense in 2020 for the Series A.

However, the negotiations will only be concluded in a positive way if the Alviverde direction changes its mind in relation to the hiring assistants. The club’s intention is to seek only Louzer.

However, it requires hiring two professionals you trust. They are: Gabriel Remédio, as technical assistant, and Marcelo Rohling, as physical trainer. The two professionals were present at Umberto’s latest works.

1 of 2 Umberto Louzer training for Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife Umberto Louzer training for Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife

At Chapecoense, Marcelo worked as a physical trainer, while Gabriel was directed to the performance analysis sector. Currently, Juventude has two permanent assistants: Eduardo Barros and Lucas Zanella.