Zara case: Police conclude investigations and indict suspect for racism in store in Fortaleza – Security

After just over a month, the Civil Police of Ceará (PC-CE) concluded the investigations and indicted the manager Bruno Filipe Simões Antônio for committing racism crime in store da Zara from a mall in Fortaleza, in the Edson Queiroz neighborhood, on the last 14th of September.

The name of the manager whose nationality is portuguese, was confirmed by the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) to Green Seas System.

According to the Ministry, details of the police work will be disclosed in Press conference which will be held at 10:30 am this Tuesday (19), at the headquarters of the Civil Police Superintendence, in the Center of the Capital.

The victim responsible for reporting the case of racism, after being prevented from entering the store, was identified as the delegate Ana Paula Barroso, deputy director of the Department for the Protection of Vulnerable Groups (DPGV) of the Civil Police.

On September 19, a PC-CE team visited the establishment to fulfill a search and seizure warrant to collect video recording equipment used in investigating the case.

Barred by “security issues”

According to the delegate, an employee of the commercial establishment would have prevented her from staying in the store for “security reasons”. Even after requests for explanation, the store’s determination would have continued.

The delegate Anna Nery, from the Police Station for the Defense of Women (DDM) of Fortaleza, responsible for the investigation of the case, detailed that the victim registered an Electronic Police Report (BOE) on the same day as the incident.

According to the report, Ana Paula arrived at the store around 9:20 pm, consuming an ice cream. However, when trying to enter, was barred by an establishment security. She wondered if the reason was the ice cream, but got no answer.

Outside Zara, the delegate called a security guard and asked again if the ice cream would be the reason for having access blocked. The man said no and requested the presence of the mall’s security chief at the site.

defensive posture

The new agent recognized the delegate because he had already worked with her on another occasion.

Accompanied by the other two security guards, she was led back to the store. When he saw the victim and the agents, the official who prevented the delegate from entering would have adopted a defensive posture.

“He was quick to say that he had no prejudice, that he had several gay, lesbian and trans friendships. When he says this, in a veiled way, he already shows that he has prejudice. These statements were given in the BOE and ratified by the head of security. Then he apologized and she left the store extremely shaken,” explains Anna Nery.

Store is subject to new complaint

In addition to the delegate, an accountant reported the occurrence of another crime in the same store, less than a month after the first case.

Roberta Almeida said she suffered illegal embarrassment and crime against the consumer, by refusing to pay for clothes with the price in Australian Dollar.

To Northeast Diary, she declared that she went into Zara to buy clothes, around 19:00 on the last 9th of October. She chose two pieces, which were labeled 39.95 and 23.95, but was surprised when paying: these values ​​were in Australian dollar currency, not real.

One Australian dollar is about R$4; that is, the two clothes together cost more than R$250.

Roberta refused to pay this amount and the manager was called. He, however, began arguing with the client, demanding that she pay the Australian dollar amount converted to real.

Sources linked to the investigation of racism against the delegate confirmed that the manager is the same as in the other case.