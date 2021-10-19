Zara manager is indicted for racism in case of black delegate barred in store in Fortaleza | Ceará

The manager of the Zara store unit in Fortaleza was indicted for racism, due to the approach to a black police chief, who was barred from trying to enter the establishment. The case took place on September 14th. Delegate Ana Paula Barroso, deputy director of the Department for the Protection of Vulnerable Groups, was stopped when she entered the place having an ice cream. Zara said the approach was not racially motivated but because of health protocols. It also informed that it neither accepts nor tolerates discrimination.

In a statement, the Civil Police said that “it has concluded the investigations related to the police inquiry investigating a case of racism” and “the suspect in the case was indicted for the crime of racism”. The g1 found that the indicted is Bruno Filipe Simões Antônio, store manager. Sought out, the Zara store said it will not comment at the moment.

This Tuesday (18), the Civil Police will hold a press conference to disclose more details about the police investigation that resulted in the manager’s indictment for racism.

O crime of racism against delegate Ana Paula it can lead to a prison term of one to three years and a fine for the employee suspected of committing racial discrimination, as well as civil punishment for the store, according to the Commission for the Promotion of Racial Equality of the Brazilian Bar Association in Ceará (OAB-CE).

Law No. 7716, of January 5, 1989, which defines and punishes cases of racism, provides that both the establishment and the store can be punished by court, explains Tharrara Rodrigues, member of the Commission for the Promotion of Racial Equality of the OAB-CE.

The delegate Ana Paula Barroso claimed to have been barred from the entrance of Zara, in Fortaleza, on September 14, and denounced racism committed by the manager of the establishment. Five days later, the Civil Police obtained authorization from the Court and seized the establishment’s video recording equipment for investigation.

In response, the store claimed that she was barred because she was not wearing a protective mask in view of the spread of the coronavirus and was eating ice cream. The delegate rebuts.

The civil police officer told TV Verdes Mares that you don’t need to carry a sign indicating that you are delegated to be respected. Her too she stated that she was not stopped by the store manager for lack of a mask, as Zara claims.

“I’m always going to be approached because I like to walk simple in the mall? Sometimes Hawaiian, a little disheveled, is my casual way of walking. I don’t need to walk with a sign that I’m a police authority to be respected,” she said the delegate.

Ana Paula also said that she noticed the subtlety of the prejudiced behavior, but that she preferred to act with caution and prudence. According to the delegate, after realizing the racist behavior committed, the manager apologized.