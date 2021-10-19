Zara Received Unmasked White Customers On Same Day He Barred Black Woman Claiming Missing Item, Police Say | Ceará

The Civil Police presented this Tuesday morning (19) videos that show white customers at Zara’s store, in Fortaleza, consuming food and not wearing a mask correctly, without being barred. The images are from September 14, the same date on which the black delegate Ana Paula Barrosa was prevented from entering the store because she was consuming ice cream and not wearing the mask correctly. The police officer denounced the store for racism, and the manager was indicted.

Zara had stated that the approach was not racially motivated but because of health protocols. It also informed that “it neither accepts nor tolerates discrimination”. The store said it will not comment on the manager’s indictment.

According to the Civil Police inquiry, delegate Ana Paula Barroso, deputy director of the Department for the Protection of Vulnerable Groups, had a different treatment compared to other customers who entered the same place without wearing a protective mask, even without feeding.

“The visual material obtained through the internal circuit of the store reveals the different treatment given by the employee of the store to the victim. In the images, it is possible to see when the victim is expelled from the place, when minutes before, the same employee attended a customer who, even not consuming any food, he did not use the mask correctly. The scene was observed in other situations where other customers were not removed from the store or approached to use the mask correctly,” reported the Civil Police.

1 of 2 Store that barred black women in Fortaleza alleging misuse of masks received white people under the same conditions — Photo: Reproduction Store that barred black women in Fortaleza alleging misuse of masks received white people under the same conditions — Photo: Reproduction

After the end of the investigation, the Civil Police concluded that the 32-year-old manager of the unit committed a crime of racism against the victim “for refuse, prevent access to a commercial establishment, refusing to serve, serve or receive a customer or buyer“.

2 of 2 Delegate Ana Paula Barroso denounces store for racism after being barred — Photo: PCCE/Divulgação Delegate Ana Paula Barroso denounces store for racism after being barred — Photo: PCCE/Divulgação

Also according to the inquiry, eight witnesses were heard, in addition to the victim and the suspect. Among the people interviewed is a 27-year-old black woman who reported, on social networks, having gone through a similar situation, at the end of June this year, in the same store. Two former employees of the establishment were also heard who reported episodes of moral harassment and discriminatory procedures in the form of serving potential customers.

Three security guards from the mall where the store operates were also heard, as well as the head of security at the site, who returned to the store with the victim minutes after the eviction.

O crime of racism against delegate Ana Paula it can lead to a prison term of one to three years and a fine for the employee suspected of committing racial discrimination, as well as civil punishment for the store, according to the Commission for the Promotion of Racial Equality of the Brazilian Bar Association in Ceará (OAB-CE).

Law No. 7716, of January 5, 1989, which defines and punishes cases of racism, provides that both the establishment and the store can be punished by court, explains Tharrara Rodrigues, member of the Commission for the Promotion of Racial Equality of the OAB-CE.

Police seize video equipment in a mall store to investigate cases of racism

The delegate Ana Paula Barroso claimed to have been barred from the entrance of Zara, in Fortaleza, on September 14, and denounced racism committed by the manager of the establishment. Five days later, the Civil Police obtained authorization from the Court and seized the establishment’s video recording equipment for investigation.

In response, the store claimed that she was barred because she was not wearing a protective mask in view of the spread of the coronavirus and was eating ice cream. The delegate rebuts.

‘I don’t need to carry a sign’, says delegate

The civil police officer told TV Verdes Mares that you don’t need to carry a sign indicating that you are delegated to be respected. Her too she stated that she was not stopped by the store manager for lack of a mask, as Zara claims.

“I’m always going to be approached because I like to walk simple in the mall? Sometimes Hawaiian, a little disheveled, is my casual way of walking. I don’t need to walk with a sign that I’m a police authority to be respected,” she said the delegate.

Ana Paula also said that she noticed the subtlety of the prejudiced behavior, but that she preferred to act with caution and prudence. According to the delegate, after realizing the racist behavior committed, the manager apologized.