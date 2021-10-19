Zayla outwits Tonico and makes him huff. TV News

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will be dying when he realizes he was made a Muggle by Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The villain will pressure the seamstress to reveal what she did to separate Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) from Samuel (Michel Gomes). “Putting a jaguar with a short stick is dangerous,” the politician will warn in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The crook will get closer and closer to Cândida’s daughter (Dani Ornellas) in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serial. He’s even going to present her with a jewel in order to convince her to come over to his side and hand over all the rotten things of her ex-fiancé.

Zayla, by the way, will prove that she is much smarter than Tonico. She will refuse several gifts, escape numerous courtships and, even so, will manage to extract from the crook privileged information about the death of Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim).

By connecting the dots, the character of Heslaine Vieira will be blown away when he finds out that Samuel is called Jorge and is the main suspect of having murdered the colonel.

Then the bitch will proceed to blackmail Pilar. She will demand that Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) put an end to her engagement, otherwise she will reveal the engineer’s true identity to her greatest enemy.

Samuel (Michel Gomes) on the six o’clock soap opera

Tonic threatens Zayla

Instead of being happy, Tonico will huff with rage when he finds out that Pilar has kicked Samuel’s ass. After all, he will suspect that Zayla is not only behind the story, he will also have used him to initiate revenge.

The bad character will knock on the door of Madame Lambert’s (Ângela Rabelo) atelier to satisfy the young woman in the scenes that will be shown on the next 30th:

Look at my face. See an idiot? Well I’m not. And I didn’t want to find that out. This little game you are playing. What’s the idea? To be jealous of that stingy black Samuel who left you for Pilar? The girl doesn’t know who she’s playing with.

“I’m sorry, but it’s the deputy who lives behind me. Giving me jewelry, dinners. You’re misunderstanding me,” the seamstress will justify, before being interrupted by a new threat. “Putting a jaguar with a short stick is dangerous, see?”, will threaten the antagonist played by Alexandre Nero.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

