10-year-old black girl is arrested after drawing a colleague who intimidated her

A 10-year-old black girl was arrested at a school in Oahu, Hawaii, after drawing a picture of another student who was bullying her. The image was not well accepted by the father of another student, who called the police. According to HawaiiNewsNow and the Associated Press, the ACLU (American Union for Civil Liberties, in free translation) is filing a lawsuit seeking compensation for the family of US$500,000 (about R$2.8 million at the current rate).

The request was sent via letter on Monday (18) to the Honolulu Police Department and the state’s Department of Education. In addition to compensation, the organization also has demands such as prohibiting school officials from calling the police unless there is an “imminent threat of significant harm” against another individual.

According to the document, the girl was studying at honwai Elementary School and has ADHD (Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). The sketch was made in January 2020 after the child was bullied by another student.

Mateo Caballero, a lawyer for the child’s family, told HawaiiNewsNow that “the father of one of the children who received this drawing was very upset and demanded that they call the police.”

She didn’t bring guns to school, didn’t make explicit threats to anyone.

The ACLU letter says the girl was handcuffed in front of her classmates and was interrogated by police without her mother present. No charges were brought against her.

Also, according to the report, when the child’s mother arrived at the school, she was prevented from seeing her daughter, who was taken to the Pearl City Police Station and only later turned over to the guardian.

The child’s mother expressed concern for her daughter “in light of the police presence, given the high rate of police violence against blacks and the discrimination of black girls in schools,” the Associated Press reported.

The Honolulu Police Department told Insider in a statement that it is reviewing the ACLU letter and “will be working with the Corporation’s Counsel to address these allegations.” According to reports collected by the publication, the child and his mother moved after what happened.

The Hawaii ACLU did not respond to the Insider’s request for comment and a spokesperson for the Hawaii Department of Education declined to comment on the case.