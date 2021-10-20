10-year-old black girl is arrested after drawing a student who used to bully

A 10-year-old girl was arrested after drawing a classmate who was bullying her. The case took place at Honowau Elementary School, Hawaii, United States, in January 2020.

The case came to light now, after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against the child’s detention.

According to local media, the entity is asking for US$ 500,000 in moral damages for the family, the equivalent of about R$ 2.8 million at the current price.

In addition to compensation, the ACLU demands that the school prohibit staff from calling the police unless there is an “imminent threat of significant harm” against another individual.

Prison

In January 2020, parents of a student complained to the school that the 10-year-old girl had drawn a picture. The girl has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and was bullied by the classmate who drew it.

The ACLU letter states that the girl was handcuffed in front of the other students, interrogated by police at a police station for at least four hours. The entire process took place without the police or the school alerting the mother. The girl, who got marks on her wrists from the handcuffs, has since changed state.

A few days later, the girl’s mother wrote a letter to the school and local educational authorities asking them to take action after the incident, but there was no response.

“There was no understanding of diversity, African-American culture and police involvement with black youth,” he wrote in the letter. “My daughter and I are traumatized by what happened.”